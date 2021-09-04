Timothe Chalamet pleads for men’s jewelry at the Venice Film Festival





Photo: Getty Images Chalamets’ journey to becoming one of the most unmistakably stylish dressers in the world of cinema is all the more exciting because it has been defined entirely on its own terms. (The fashion-loving actor works without a stylist.) From his beloved Haider Ackermann cut to the streetwear details of his red carpet looks by Virgil Abloh at Louis Vuitton, to his eye for rising labels like SR Studio. THE. CA., his ability to showcase his eclectic style with the greatest of ease has made him a standout star. Yet equally noteworthy is Chalamets’ magpie eye for a dazzling jewel moment. (Who can forget the little Eiffel Tower keyring he wore as the cutest accessory in the world at the Little woman premiere in 2019?) It turns out, however, that Chalamet was already a fully paid Cartier fan, having worn their pieces on the red carpet a number of times in the past, entirely on his own. According to Cartier, Chalamet was even particularly keen to work with the brand’s jewelry instead of the typical decision of male actors to present their watches. Whether it’s wearing the Love and Trinity rings at the 2019 BAFTA Awards, or a silver Cartier Clash bracelet at the premiere of The French dispatch at Cannes earlier this year, paired with a complementary shiny silver Tom Ford suit, Chalamet has of course more than proven his ability to wear the full range of jewelry styles with panache, from classic to avant-garde. Then there was her outfit for the 2020 Oscars, a daring Prada boiler suit that saw a vintage 1955 Cartier brooch painstakingly crafted from rubies and diamonds. Tonight, Chalamets jewelry told a new, more futuristic story, in line with its last film. Does the look mark the next step in the ever-growing men’s jewelry market? Only time will tell. But for now, Chalamets’ new partnership with Cartier offers the prospect of many more sparkling delicacies to come.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.vogue.com/article/timothee-chalamet-venice-film-festival-cartier-mens-jewelry The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos