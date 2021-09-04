Fashion
New Mercedes Fashion Line Turns Used Airbags Into Streetwear
It has been 50 years since the patent for airbag has been dropped. Now the humble safety gear has been turned into a fashion statement by Mercedes-Benz. Additional retainers can now be worn as jackets, bags and what can only be described as a huge, puffy shower cap.
To create the clothes, Mercedes collaborated with Heron Preston, described as a fashion designer, sustainability advocate and DJ. Preston used recycled airbags to create the outfits, adding designs and Color which evoke car safety. Some parts, for example, contain the red, orange, and black markings and text found on crash test cars and mannequins, like circles divided into quarters of contrasting colors. Come to think of it, they look a lot like the logo of another german car manufacturer.
The airbag was patented in October 1971. Mercedes claims to be the first automaker to use the safety device 10 years later, with the 1981 Class S. Indeed, some of the photos from Thibaut Grevet’s fashion shoot include a W126 500 SEL safety car painted in contrasting silver, black and orange. A new S-Class painted in a similar color scheme is also placed next to it.
As for the clothes themselves, we’re clearly not the target demo. While we can see the usefulness and talk factor of an airbag, for example, we’re clearly not cool enough to pull off an inflated hoodie that makes you feel like you’re about to clean up. a site contaminated with radiation, or a junior officer aboard the Space ball one. If you can, however, these unique pieces will be available on the Internet. Goat from September 10. Before that happens, however, they’ll be shown September 6-8 at Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week in Berlin.
