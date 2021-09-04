What is Y2K fashion anyway? A guide to the August debut style and how to wear it now

Last week, pop star Olivia Rodrigo released the clip of his song Brutal. Naturally, social networks went wild for that.

There was a lot to say: the cartoonish facial filters, the ballerinas dancing on cars, Rodrigo’s penchant for comedy.

More New Shoes

But above all, there was fashion. From butterfly hair clips and baby t-shirts to a shiny crop top and matching bell bottoms, the clip was full of early 2000s fashion reference points. Rodrigo even wore a vintage dress Britney Spears donned at the American Music Awards in 2003 (a one-shoulder Roberto Cavalli mini dress, to be exact).

The video debuted just as the term Y2K fashion began its crescendo in pop culture search engines. feeling a little nebulous. What exactly is Y2K fashion? Who wore it the first time, and who (besides Rodrigo) embodies its resurgence?

Attached is a guide to everything you need to know about Y2K fashion.

2000s fashion wasn’t just 2000s fashion

While many Y2K trends occurred in the 2000s, the style trends are not necessarily the same. Y2K fashion could be compared to the champagne of 2000s fashion: all Y2K fashion is part of 2000s fashion, but not all 2000s fashion could be called Y2K fashion. Specifically, Y2K fashion could be defined as the style trends that were popular approximately between 1998 and 2002.

The year 2000 frenzy was a real thing

To understand Y2K fashion, one needs to understand the term Y2K and what it mainly meant. The term refers of course to the year 2000, which sounds simple, except that at the time, the turn of the century represented a whole series of prophecies, paranoia and uncertainties surrounding the countdown to the 21st. Potential computer errors related to formatting and storing data forced computer programmers to work overtime to ensure that digital calendars did not revert to the year 1900. There was a rush to stock up on food. , water and generators if the problems were really causing a disturbance. in world markets. And many people sincerely believed that the world was going to end when the clock struck midnight.

The cover of Destinys Childs 1999 album The Writings On The Wall, featuring members in futuristic highs that were ubiquitous at the time. – Credit: Courtesy

Fashion revolved around obsession with the future

With all this anxiety and anticipation, everyone was constantly looking to the future, wondering what technological advancements the new century would bring. The economy was still in the midst of its dot-com boom, which sparked massive internet usage for the very first time (the dot-com bubble did not burst until 2001). The mobile phone was already around, but the days spread the Nokia 3310 and the T-Mobile Sidekick (and in 2004, the ubiquitous Motorola Razr). In Japan, the first camera phone, the Kyocera Visual Phone, was introduced in May 1999. All of this technology was reflected in the clothes. Metallic pieces (such as the aforementioned Rodrigos silver two-piece set), pointy accessories such as angular sunglasses and pointy heels, as well as latex looks (such as the red Britney Spearss jumpsuit in the video Oops I Did It Again) alluded to space travel. Elsewhere, a bright primary color palette had a mathematical allure. Even before 2000, director Hype Williams’ music videos used a fisheye lens and quirky colors to convey an otherworldly feel.

Britney Spears on stage in August 1999. – Credit: AP Images

Y2K fashion has been split into two distinct eras

Until 2000, obsession with the future dominated almost every facet of fashion and the trends it produced. From shiny materials (as simple as a metallic silver overcoat) to sharp accessories, futuristic platforms and ROYGBIV (aka the primary color wheel) colors, the future has influenced most fashion trends, including chain mail tops, leather pants and crew necklaces. But after 2000, once everyone figured out that the world would go on, the fashion just got a little more carefree and bohemian. From sparkly tunics and drop-waist jeans to crystal belts and butterfly accessories, the Y2K fashion post had a decidedly whimsical feel.

Christina Aguilera at the 2000 Grammy Awards in a Versace chainmail dress. – Credit: AP Images

Dua Lipa at the 2021 Grammy Awards in a Versace chainmail dress reminiscent of the Aguileras 2000 version. – Credit: AP Images

These shoes defined Y2K fashion

Square toes may still reign supreme, but if the 20-year trend cycle holds, our sharp comeback was already due. That’s because at the turn of the century, the pointy toe court shoe was as much, if not more, than the square toe shoe. And from the introduction of the Spice Girls in 1996 until the year 2000, platforms and platforms (such as the Steve Madden Slinky sandal) were a futuristic fashion choice, while 2000 to 2002 introduced strappy sandals. , especially as Sex and the City began its massive influence on fashion and footwear (the show debuted in 1998).

The notorious Spice Girls platforms, a shoe trend in early 2000. – Credit: AP Images

Sarah Jessica Parker on the red carpet in 1999. – Credit: AP Images

These are the poster girls for Y2K fashion today

Rodrigos’ videos give the nostalgia a cinematic quality, but Bella Hadid is now the undisputed queen of Y2K fashion. From hipster pants and baby t-shirts to her ubiquitous angular mini-sunglasses, the model epitomizes the fashion resurgence of the early 2000s, with Dua Lipa, Hailey Bieber and

Bella Hadid at the Dior menswear show in Paris in June. – Credit: MEGA

