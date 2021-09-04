Clements Twins Link with Levis and Macys

As part of a unique three-way fashion alliance, Macys will launch a Levis x Clements Twins children’s capsule collection at the end of October in stores, online and on social media.

Macys will launch a spring capsule with the Clements in March, but for that drop identical 11-year-old twins Ava and Leah are teaming up with Converse. Then for fall 2022, it’s back with Levis, for the launch of a second Levis x Clements Twins collection at Macys.

According to Matthew Sebra, Macys senior director for men’s and children’s fashion, working with the twins marks Macys’ first collaboration in the children’s space.

The way the twins wear clothes is natural and organic, and true to their easy, relaxed Southern California lifestyle, Sebra said. The camera loves them. Nothing seems forced.

Sebra also said that Macys believes that Clements fashion represents an evolution, or a more modern take on children’s clothing, without being cutesy like a lot of things in the children’s world.

They’re kids, but they have a maturity, said Sebra, who met the twins during the Macys fashion shoot at Jack Studios in New York City for the marketing campaign. They are smart and professional in the best sense of the word. They are incredibly well adjusted and are unaffected by a way of life that is very different from what you or I would have.

They are also entrepreneurial, he added, noting that they design, model and are influencers. From our first conversations, it was clear that they needed to be involved in every corner of the creation of the line. It was non-negotiable. They choose samples, choose colors. They are really involved.

The collection is designed to appeal to millennial moms as well as their children, Sebra said. It’s kid stuff, but kids don’t necessarily buy it. We want moms to be interested as well. Twins have a high index with this millennial audience. In recent seasons, Macys has strived to strengthen its appeal to young adults, with more contemporary fashion.

For our collection, we wanted to create trendy and comfortable looks that match our style, said Ava and Leah, in a joint statement. The whole collection is mix and match and features our favorite colors, blue and pink. We’re excited to give our friends something cool that they’ll love to wear.

The first Levis x Clements Twins collection includes 14 items, including plaid denim, faux fur jackets, corduroy dresses and floral-print Henleys. There is versatility, Sebra said, with a range of looks, from tomboy and dress up to a little more feminine.

Sizes range from small to extra large and prices range from $ 28 to $ 70. They are just slightly more expensive than our main offer in Lévis. It’s not a jump, Sebra said.

The first public presentation of the Levis x Clements Twins collection will take place at the Rookie Fashion Show on September 9 hosted by Haddad Brands. Macys officially launches the collection on October 20 in select Macy’s stores and online with a landing page, emails, and prominent location in the Macys Vacation Fashion Book. There will also be a big social media surge on social media. The twins have over 1.8 million Instagram followers.

While bonding with the Clements twins is a first for Macys, it’s the type of bonding that the twins are experienced in. According to their website, they have worked with American Girl, Janie and Jack, Claires, Skechers, Old Navy, Lands End, Nike, Disney, Hurley, Mattel and Target. But they’re not all about fashion and blogging. When their father was diagnosed with leukemia, they made it their mission on social media to tell his story and encourage people to get tested. The twins live in Orange County, California, and some of their fans have dubbed them the most beautiful twins in the world. It is a slogan that they do not hesitate to pass on.