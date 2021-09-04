Fashion
Adriana Lima shines in a gilded glass embellished dress for the Dunes red carpet at the Venice Film Festival
Adriana lima looked like a glamorous goddess today at the star-studded event of the Venice Film Festival. At the Dune premiere, the model wore a blinding gold dress from Etro with full glass bead and crystal embroidery with a cascading cashmere fringed waterfall. The dress also showed off a bold low back and cutout silhouette. The model paired the embellished dress with a pair of gold sandals with towering heels.
Daniele Cifal / MEGA
More New Shoes
This is not the first time that Lima has dazzled the red carpet wearing the Italian label. Earlier this week, the former Victoria’s Secret Angel donned a red sequin dress and matching silk sandals. Her red carpet looks are styled by Erin Walsh, the stylist behind Dove Cameron, Anne Hathaway and Lucy Hale.
When it comes to beautifying the runway, Lima typically carries brands such as Gianvito Rossi, Schutz and Christian Louboutin. The Brazilian is not afraid to raise her height, always choosing 4-inch high heels.
Mr. Angeles Salvador / MEGA
Mr. Angeles Salvador / MEGA
Other celebrities bringing back glittery looks are Zoe Saldana, Heidi Klum and Tracee Ellis Ross, who recently posed in a glitter ensemble.
The model also serves as an ambassador for Puma and has launched a boxing-inspired collection. Additionally, she collaborated on shoe design for Puma and says FN that she wants to see a technological improvement in running shoes.
Look like a goddess in these high heels, inspired by Adriana Lima.
Courtesy of Saks Fifth Avenue
Buy now: Schutz Altina metallic lizard-embossed leather sandals, $ 118
Courtesy of Steve Madden
Buy now: Steve Madden Kassandra Gold, $ 89.95
Courtesy of Vince Camuto
Buy now: Vince Camuto Saprenda Sandals2, $ 99
See more celebrities on the red carpet at Venice Film Festival 2021.
Launch gallery: Venice Film Festival 2021: celebrity red carpet and photocall arrivals
