Shop at Tod’s, Gucci and Veronica Beard in the Hamptons





Tod’s italian fashion brand Tods is famous for creating a world where relaxed sophistication and chic elegance coexist in perfect harmony. The brand’s first Hamptons boutique transports visitors from Long Island to the seaside village of Portofino, Italy, with gorgeous printed wallpapers and artwork by Italian artist Andrea Tarella depicting the serenity of an Italian getaway. The 1,700 square foot space includes accessories for men and women, including the Tods Shirt bag and the brand’s signature Gommino driving moccasins. In addition, several items exclusive to the store will be available, such as printed raffia sandals and woven macrame tote bags. Gucci Explore the decadent world of Gucci in the new fashion brands store in East Hampton. The permanent retail space spans over 2,000 square feet and invites customers to bask in Gucci’s beloved eclectic aesthetic as they browse through mens and womens ready-to-wear, shoes, handbags, luggage, jewelry, eyewear, Gucci Beauty and Gucci Dcor. The boutique’s distinctive design includes aqua-colored moire walls, velvet armchairs, hand-stained natural wood flooring, and Gucci Dcor paneled screens. To celebrate the brand’s 100th anniversary this year, the East End Outpost will offer an exclusive capsule collection of pieces such as a chic oversized tote, drawstring bucket bag and zipper. Five floors Luxury multibrand store Five floors opened in Southampton. Recently acquired by fashion industry executive Karen Murray, Fivestory offers brands such as Proenza Schouler, Staud and Rosetta Getty, as well as a selection of vintage pieces from Valentino, Chanel and Dior and charms from Muse. The minimalist, whitewashed boutique is juxtaposed with pops of color like a blue carpet echoing the waves of the nearby ocean. Murray says store shoppers can’t wait to get dressed this summer, if only to run errands. Dressing doesn’t have to be difficult, she explains. Pair a chunky, fluffy sweater with a silk dress and trainers for a solid look that stays comfortable. I believe there is always an appeal to walk into a store, browse, touch and feel, sit and relax, explore, and then walk out with your purchase. That feeling of going to a place where you know you can discover new brands and buy a special outfit or a hostess gift. Véronique Barbe The 15th in the United States Véronique Barbe boutique has opened in the heart of Southampton. The cool-girl label was founded by sisters-in-law Veronica Miele Beard and Veronica Swanson Beard in 2010 and has quickly become a household name with enthusiasts like Meghan Markle, Gwyneth Paltrow and Jennifer Lopez. Since its launch, the brand has evolved from clothing to include shoes, bags, loungewear and athletic wear. Our brand is built on accessible and carefully designed clothing for all occasions, and we have gradually expanded our offering over the past 10 years, adding new categories based on the needs of our customers, explains Swanson Beard. The new 2,500 square foot space is Veronica Beard’s largest store to date and is outfitted to reflect the brand’s distinctive DNA. From the ethereal floral photographs of the Claiborne Swanson Franks Flowers series to the delicate Samuel & Sons fringes accentuating the windows, the store is a visual ode to family, nature and beauty. The Southampton location offers the latest collections of ready-to-wear, footwear and accessories as well as a carefully selected range of other brands.

