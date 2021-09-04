Save up to 70% on Kate Spade Handbag Sale This Weekend





It might be hard to believe, but Labor Day weekend is here. This weekend, travelers celebrate the end of summer with trips across the country, backyard barbecues or picnics in local parks. But it is also an opportunity to take advantage of the many deals that are happening at the moment. Concrete example : Kate Spade Labor Day Weekend Sale Event. The brand, known for its colorful handbags, is offering an additional 30% off styles on sale until September 6. Use the code SOLONGITY when you checkout to get the extra discount.

There are over 800 styles on sale with savings of up to 79%. Many travel essentials like backpacks, tote bags, shoulder bags, and wallets are at a reduced price, so now is a great time to upgrade your gear for commuting, doing some shopping. shopping and flying without breaking the bank. We have our eye on a luxury grained leather backpack which is available in three vibrant colors and costs $ 131 less, a colorful shoulder bag with a perfect five star rating that will only get better over time, and a six slot card holder it’s roomy enough to hold all your credit cards plus a vaccination card.

Handbags aren’t the only items on sale, however: Kate Spade is also offering 30% off travel-friendly clothing and footwear. This timeless black and white striped dress on our list is a great airplane outfit – it’s made from comfortable, loose cotton and has short sleeves to prevent overheating. The dress even helps to reduce the space of the suitcase as it can be coordinated with a number of different shoes, cardigans and jackets.

Speaking of shoes, we’ll complete our current selection by picking up these chic sandals which cost only $ 88. Any of the three shades – black, mustard, or red – will match this new travel dress, and reviews report that the padding made them comfortable enough to be worn for hours at a time.

To help you sort the numerous options available, we’ve rounded up the top 20 items that we’re adding to our baskets ASAP. Purchase the options below or meeting at Kate Spade to browse the rest of the markdowns before they run out.

Best deals on handbags and travel accessories

