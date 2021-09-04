Preview of the 2021 men’s soccer season

Syracuse, NY – Men’s Football Head Coach Tom’s bonus made a routine to lead his teams to double-digit winning seasons, surpassing the 10-win mark in each of the last seven seasons he’s led the Dolphins on the field, but in 2020 that routine was cut short . Le Moyne’s men’s soccer team haven’t been able to compete together wearing the green and gold in a meaningful game since 2019, when they ended their season with a quarterfinal loss of the North-East conference-10.

With much of the squad set to return for 2020, players couldn’t help but contemplate the opportunity to build on their success and compete for a championship in 2020, but things didn’t work out. still as expected. As the players enter their first full preseason together in two years and begin to prepare for their season opener on Friday, September 3 against Caldwell, they’ve made it a point not to look too far but to focus. on every moment because it happens before them.

“If we can take one game at a time, where we don’t lower our level, I think we can do it,” said coach Bonus, who doesn’t care much that his team is placed fourth in the league. preseason coaches conference. ‘ survey. “I tell guys it doesn’t matter where you rank at the start of the year, it doesn’t matter where you rank at the end of the year.”

And for this 2021 team, the goal remains the same as in years past: “We’re approaching every season where we want to win every game; we want to put ourselves in a position to make the NCAA tournament.”

Luckily for the Dolphins, they fire a group of players who know what it takes to secure a berth in an NCAA tournament. “The group of seniors who have returned for their fifth year will not only be great leaders for us on and off the court, but they are also great kids, so I’m delighted to have them back in the program.

Dolphins return two All-Conference picks for their last line of defense Josh Mahr (Fayetteville, NY / Fayetteville-Manlius) in the net, with the 2019 Northeast All-Conference second team defenseman-10 Patrick strauss (Lakewood, OH / St. Ignatius), who both actively competed in six clean sheets in 2018 and five more in 2019 for the Dolphins.

They also return many talents to the midfield, including the selection of the 2019 Northeast-10 all-star squad and the conference third team. Tom henna (Hamburg, Germany / Gymnasium Buckhorn), which Bonus hopes to pick up from where he left off in 2019, and a veteran Joe falcone (Manlius, NY / Fayetteville-Manlius), who Bonus says isn’t getting enough credit for his midfield work for the Dolphins.

“ Joe falcone is another guy who was senior and has decided to come back and will be a mainstay for us in midfield. He hasn’t, in his four years, got the recognition he deserves as a midfielder, but he’s doing fantastic things for us, so we expect great things from him. “They will be joined at the midfielder by the senior fifth year. Robert Rohrhirsch (Garching Bei München, Germany / Werner-Heisenberg-Gymnasium Garching), who led the team with nine goals in 2019, and whose list of individual accolades is almost too long to include. Rohrhirsch was named to the 2018 Northeast 10 Second Team, 2019 2019 Northeast 10 First Team and the 2019 Eastern Region Whole Team according to the votes of the Association of United football coaches and the Division II Conference Commissioners Association. Rohrhirsch even extended his dominance beyond the pitch and into the classroom, winning the 2019 All-Academic Northeast-10 team honors. While this list of accomplishments apparently signifies a well-rounded and fully trained football player, Bonus believes his veteran midfielder has grown even further since his standout 2019 campaign.

“We were really thrilled that Robert decided to come back for his fifth year. His attitude and mindset from two years ago has grown dramatically, and it’s not that it was bad or anything like that, it has. just moved on in a good way, so I think he’s one of those leaders we can count on, having a conversation with them. “

One thing Rohrhirsch won’t have on his side in the 2021 season is the element of surprise, Bonus said, “he’s going to have to be mentally prepared because a lot of teams are going to know him and focus on him, send their best defender against him, and so he’s going to have to work through these things. “

While the Dolphins clearly have a lot of talent back in their defense and midfield groups, the graduate assistant coach Callum Donnelly ’17 says they don’t lack talent at the top either.

“We think we have a lot of players who can help scoring goals. I don’t think with this team there is a main focal point, but we have a lot of guys who score goals and create chances.”

However, Donnelly, a box-to-box midfielder during his playing days at Le Moyne, wants to see more than just scoring from their group of attackers, “they’re also the first line of defense so they have to be. presenting forward and helping our style of play and helping to keep the sheets clean is what we want to do, and it’s not just defense and the goalie, it starts from the front and that’s everyone involved. I’ve been working on different play models and how we’re going to try to break up teams, so yeah, we have a lot of forwards that we can choose from which is good for we.”

Among the group of potential attackers is Brandon mimas (Baldwinsville, NY / CW Baker / ULbany), who scored five goals in the 2019 campaign.

Donnelly also reiterated Coach Bonus’s philosophy of not looking too far, “(Season postponed) taught us to just try and enjoy the moment, rather than focusing on what lies ahead, because if we are working on the things we’re ‘We’re supposed to be working on today, hopefully we’ll reach our end goal. “

As the Dolphins approach their opener at Ted Grant Field against Caldwell University at 4:00 p.m. on Friday, September 3, they have enjoyed being together again, able to grow as a unit and begin the building process. a team that can compete for a conference championship,

“I think it’s the most important thing to be able to work with these guys every day and try to improve them slightly and it’s the most important thing that I look forward to every day. days, ”Donnelly said.

Following their season opener, the Dolphins host Jefferson at noon on September 5 at noon, Post University at noon on September 11, and Daemen College at 1:00 p.m. on September 15. They start the conference at 6:00 p.m. on September 18th. during their visit to Adelphi University, which held the conference’s best regular season record of 2019. They will host a rematch on Ted Grant Field of the 2019 Northeast-10 Quarter-Finals game against Assumption at noon on October 9 . If you ask Coach Bonus which game he’s looking forward to the most on their 2021 schedule, he’ll tell you it’s the game that’s straight ahead of them, “we’ve made that a focal point with these guys we’re taking a game at the times.” Feeling confident that when the team faces some adversity, they have the courage and veteran leadership to stand up to it, “If we have crashes, we’ve got a good team with good leaders who can bounce back.”