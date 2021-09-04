The Fashion Prize will inaugurate the first weekend of the Prize Fest





SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) – It’s the 10th anniversary of Prize festival and people will be back on the streets of Shreveport for a two weekend festival. Adria Goins, KSLA, had the chance to speak to two designers at this year’s show and an organizer who said it would be their biggest year yet. For me it’s a lot of fun. I work a lot, so it’s a way for me to do what I want to do and explore my creativity, said Brittani Shabbaz, one of the competing designers. I was told that I have an avant-garde style. I feel like a girl who doesn’t mind getting my hands dirty, which means I like girl-on-girl things, but I kinda like masculine looks. I design for the woman who is not afraid to be herself. Last year’s collection was all dressed up, nowhere to go because that’s what I saw around me. This year, my collection is more inspired by our release. Were outside excited to see friends and family and go out. Brittani Chabbaz (KSLA) While some designers have attended the festival before, others are just starting out, hoping to be successful. This is actually one of my first big fashion shows. In fact, I launched my brand last year and it was a pretty strange time to launch my brand because of COVID, said Sara Kluss, a first-time competitor designer. I have a vintage-inspired fashion brand. We specialize in making clothes on demand or in limited quantities. This is for the woman who loves vintage fashion, but she can’t fit in because a large part of the size is not the same as it is today. The details in it like the pleats, ribbing and darts and I think that’s what made vintage fashion so beautiful and stylish. Silent Sara (KSLA) We have a lot of local designers, as well as people from out of state, so it’s really become a national thing. We also have judges from across the country. We have a judge who is a designer for Coach, said Felicia Kay, production manager for Fashion Prize. Fashion Prize takes place on the first weekend of the festival. The organizers say that while it can be stressful to start the event, it is also rewarding and exciting. It’s a great launch event. I’m super excited about this. In fact, we are turning Sci-Port into track magic. It’s going to be absolutely fantastic. I think we’re making this really big launch event as the only way Prize knows how to do it, Kay said. Clothing designed by Brittani Shabbaz (Brittani Shabbaz) Kay says tickets go fast so click here to buy yours now. Remember that Prize Fest wants to make sure everyone is safe this year, so they ask for a negative COVID-19 test or proof of vaccination from everyone. You can also watch Prize Fest online again this year. Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.

