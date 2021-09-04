Fashion
Penelope Cruz Rocks Little Black Dress with Beaded Heels and Cape at Venice Film Festival
Penelope Cruz was a spectacular sight last night as she wore head-to-toe black by Chanel.
The actress Madres Paralelas, who promoted the film, was spotted arriving at the Yves Saint Laurent party during the 2021 Venice Film Festival. Cruz donned a black velvet dress and a black mesh cape. She accessorized the look with a sleek ponytail and pulled back with glitzy earrings.
More New Shoes
MEGA
MEGA
To approach the shoes, Cruz donned a pair of black Chanel open-toe sandals that featured a heel adorned with striking pearls. The shoes featured a vintage-inspired but effective ankle strap for safety.
For Cruz, his essential style consists of modern and trendy silhouettes with refined flair. She is a fan of flowing dresses and dashing leather clothes. She also has a penchant for oversized suits, classic dresses, decorative dividers, avant-garde swimsuits and striking combinations. Cruz likes typical shoes like pointy pumps and sleek peep-toe heeled sandals.
While adorning the red carpets, Cruz wears jaw-dropping dresses from brands like Chanel, Ralph & Russo and Atelier Versace. Cruz is loved by brands in the fashion industry and has acted as a Chanel ambassador by participating in campaigns.
Put on a pair of black embellished heels for an elevated look, inspired by Penelope Cruz.
Nordstrom
To buy: Bella Belle Imitation Pearl T-Strap Pump, $ 325.
Saks Fifth Avenue
To buy: Sophia Webster Rosalind Pearl Heeled Suede Sandals, $ 595.
Farfetch
To buy: Jimmy Choo Aurelie 65mm pumps, $ 795.
