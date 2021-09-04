OP signs licenses as the 50th anniversary approaches – WWD





Ocean Pacific is preparing for a milestone anniversary in 2022. The surf brand will turn 50 next year and in anticipation, its owner, Iconix Brand Group, has signed a number of multi-year agreements in several categories, including men’s, women’s and children’s clothing, swimwear and the shoes. OP, which was founded by Jim Jenks to meet the needs of surfers in and out of the water, already has licenses with Clearvision for eyewear, 2B for perfumes, Rolling Thunder for skateboards, JS Royal for interior design. and Himatsingka for beach towels. New offerings include men’s and boys’ clothing with Castlewood Apparel for the US and Canada. The collection will launch in spring 2022 and will feature reinterpretations of classic styles such as corduroy shorts, swimwear and a new collection of outerwear designed to reflect the brand’s relaxed California aesthetic. “People generally spend a lot more time outdoors. The OP brand is all about the active outdoor lifestyle on the beach. Our products will be designed to catch the wave of this trend, ”said Jeffrey Siskind, president of Bernette Textile Co., a division of Castlewood Apparel. In addition, Iconix has signed an agreement with ACI International for footwear for men, women and children which will also be launched next spring in the United States and Canada. The range will range from flip flops and sandals to clogs, water socks and canvas shoes to appeal to the brand’s beach lifestyle. Iconix turned to Amerex to become the new licensee of women’s and children’s swimwear in the United States and Canada. The company will offer vibrant colors, tropical prints and vintage-inspired graphics for the collection which launches next spring and priced under $ 100 for one-offs and $ 50 for separate pieces. Finally, One Step Up was authorized to relaunch a line of sports and sportswear for women. “OP has been a household name since the 1970s and enjoys tremendous recognition among the American consumer,” said Harry Adjmi, CEO of One Step Up. All of these categories will be aimed at mid-level department and specialty stores as well as discount retailers. They will also be sold online. Bob Galvin, CEO of Iconix, said: “The brand’s timeless and timely appeal has gained a dedicated fan base over the years and we look forward to continuing to expand into new categories such as designer clothing. outdoor for women and girls and beach accessories to bring OP to its full potential as a true full-service lifestyle brand. Ocean Pacific was acquired by Iconix in 2006 for $ 54 million from its then owner, Warnaco Group. Iconix also owns and licenses Candie’s, Joe Boxer, Starter, Danskin, Marc Ecko and a number of other brands. Last month, the New York-based brand manager struck a deal to be acquired by Lancer Capital in an all-cash deal for $ 3.15 per share, bringing the total to $ 585 million. dollars, including debt.

