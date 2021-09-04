MoMu Fashion Museum wants to be more than clothes

Sign up for myFT Daily Digest to be the first to know about the latest fashion trends.

In terms of fashion, Belgium is small but powerful. Despite having a smaller population than many global cities, it gave the world Raf Simons, Dries Van Noten, and the House Margiela empire.

And now, the country’s status as a design force on the international fashion scene was cemented by the reopening of the ModeMuseum (MoMu) on September 4 – after a three-year, € 8million renovation that added an auditorium and an additional 800 square meters. gallery space.

It’s not just about offering a place to view dresses, but a new perspective on how an exhibit should contribute to the global style conversation. “Over the past 15 years, we have witnessed a global boom in fashion exhibitions,” says Kaat Debo, director of MoMu since 2008. “Museums must go beyond the spectacle and make a difference in their curation. We decide which stories we bring and which stories we don’t. It is a huge responsibility. The Black Lives Matter movement has made museums more aware of their blind spots. Too many stories go untold.

One of MoMu’s new exhibits is assembled from its own archives and features beautiful 18th century costumes in Indian chintz. Debo explains that “as a curator you may decide to focus on the craftsmanship and beauty of these items or you may also decide to reveal the darker stories of these costumes, as chintz fabrics were also used. as an alternative currency in the slave trade in West Africa. . ”

Museums must go beyond the spectacle and make a difference in their curation. We decide which stories we bring and which stories we don’t

Two other shows have been scheduled for the reopening: “E / MOTION. Fashion in Transition ”examines how fashion expresses feelings such as fear and desire, covering topics as diverse as representations of the female body and 9/11, and the work of Helmut Lang, Alexander McQueen and Hussein Chalayan. The third show, “P.lace.S. Looking through Antwerp Lace ”, examines the historical links between the city and the production of ornate textiles.

The new MoMu wants to promote an itinerant aspect and the lace spectacle is held in four other places in the city linked to the lace trade. An entertainment program will also bring the museum to the streets. “We developed giant colored balls for five different locations in the city,” says Debo. “Anyone can sit there, creating the illusion of being wearing a giant skirt. We collaborated with Walter Van Beirendonck, head of the fashion department at the Royal Academy of Fine Arts in Antwerp, and 10 students created costumes for the balls. The fashion department of the Royal Academy, which opened in 1963, was originally located directly above the MoMu. The faculty building is now 10 minutes away, but the two remain intrinsically linked.

A display of ‘E / MOTION. Fashion in Transition ‘, one of the shows organized for the reopening of MoMu



As well as being the country’s most influential fashion scholar, Van Beirendonck remains one of its most famous designers. He was part of the Antwerp Six in the 1980s. “Antwerp is a small city, with a big heart for fashion,” says Van Beirendonck. “It started to beat when ‘the Six’ graduated.” The designers, who included Dries Van Noten, Ann Demeulemeester, Dirk Van Saene, Dirk Bikkembergs and Marina Yee, all left the Royal Academy in the early 1980s and in 1986 held presentations in London that attracted attention. international. Their aesthetic was the antithesis of the power dressing of the decade. It was deconstructed and degenerate, handcrafted, anti-fashion and avant-garde, proposing a new way of wearing clothes.

A student at work in the Fashion Department of the Royal Academy of Fine Arts in Antwerp © Frederik Beyens



“I think it was a surprise that so much fashion could come from a small town like Antwerp,” says Van Noten. “In the 1980s, people thought that fashion had to come from Paris or Milan. There was something rebellious about us.

Numerous exhibitions organized at the MoMu since its inception in 2002 have had a considerable influence. “I went to see all the exhibitions when I was a student,” explains Stéphanie D’Heygere, accessories designer and alumnus of the Royal Academy. “I continued after.”

The MoMu building © Annick Greenen



As a highly regarded local tourist attraction, it receives funding from the city of Antwerp and does not depend, for example, on the 1.5 million and more visitors that the Metropolitan Museum of Art hosts for its annual exhibition. from the Costume Institute. It has an archive of over 35,000 pieces, which is larger than that of the Kyoto Costume Institute.

Like flagship stores Ann Demeulemeester and Dries Van Noten, MoMu is a place of cultural pilgrimage. Kaat Debo adds that with the new exhibition “E / MOTION”, “we want to reflect on how fashion is at the center of contemporary life and how it is in constant dialogue with important changes and emotions in society” .

Check out our latest stories first – follow @financialtimefashion on Instagram