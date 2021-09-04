Fashion
MoMu Fashion Museum wants to be more than clothes
Fashion Updates
Sign up for myFT Daily Digest to be the first to know about the latest fashion trends.
In terms of fashion, Belgium is small but powerful. Despite having a smaller population than many global cities, it gave the world Raf Simons, Dries Van Noten, and the House Margiela empire.
And now, the country’s status as a design force on the international fashion scene was cemented by the reopening of the ModeMuseum (MoMu) on September 4 – after a three-year, € 8million renovation that added an auditorium and an additional 800 square meters. gallery space.
It’s not just about offering a place to view dresses, but a new perspective on how an exhibit should contribute to the global style conversation. “Over the past 15 years, we have witnessed a global boom in fashion exhibitions,” says Kaat Debo, director of MoMu since 2008. “Museums must go beyond the spectacle and make a difference in their curation. We decide which stories we bring and which stories we don’t. It is a huge responsibility. The Black Lives Matter movement has made museums more aware of their blind spots. Too many stories go untold.
One of MoMu’s new exhibits is assembled from its own archives and features beautiful 18th century costumes in Indian chintz. Debo explains that “as a curator you may decide to focus on the craftsmanship and beauty of these items or you may also decide to reveal the darker stories of these costumes, as chintz fabrics were also used. as an alternative currency in the slave trade in West Africa. . ”
Two other shows have been scheduled for the reopening: “E / MOTION. Fashion in Transition ”examines how fashion expresses feelings such as fear and desire, covering topics as diverse as representations of the female body and 9/11, and the work of Helmut Lang, Alexander McQueen and Hussein Chalayan. The third show, “P.lace.S. Looking through Antwerp Lace ”, examines the historical links between the city and the production of ornate textiles.
The new MoMu wants to promote an itinerant aspect and the lace spectacle is held in four other places in the city linked to the lace trade. An entertainment program will also bring the museum to the streets. “We developed giant colored balls for five different locations in the city,” says Debo. “Anyone can sit there, creating the illusion of being wearing a giant skirt. We collaborated with Walter Van Beirendonck, head of the fashion department at the Royal Academy of Fine Arts in Antwerp, and 10 students created costumes for the balls. The fashion department of the Royal Academy, which opened in 1963, was originally located directly above the MoMu. The faculty building is now 10 minutes away, but the two remain intrinsically linked.
As well as being the country’s most influential fashion scholar, Van Beirendonck remains one of its most famous designers. He was part of the Antwerp Six in the 1980s. “Antwerp is a small city, with a big heart for fashion,” says Van Beirendonck. “It started to beat when ‘the Six’ graduated.” The designers, who included Dries Van Noten, Ann Demeulemeester, Dirk Van Saene, Dirk Bikkembergs and Marina Yee, all left the Royal Academy in the early 1980s and in 1986 held presentations in London that attracted attention. international. Their aesthetic was the antithesis of the power dressing of the decade. It was deconstructed and degenerate, handcrafted, anti-fashion and avant-garde, proposing a new way of wearing clothes.
“I think it was a surprise that so much fashion could come from a small town like Antwerp,” says Van Noten. “In the 1980s, people thought that fashion had to come from Paris or Milan. There was something rebellious about us.
Numerous exhibitions organized at the MoMu since its inception in 2002 have had a considerable influence. “I went to see all the exhibitions when I was a student,” explains Stéphanie D’Heygere, accessories designer and alumnus of the Royal Academy. “I continued after.”
As a highly regarded local tourist attraction, it receives funding from the city of Antwerp and does not depend, for example, on the 1.5 million and more visitors that the Metropolitan Museum of Art hosts for its annual exhibition. from the Costume Institute. It has an archive of over 35,000 pieces, which is larger than that of the Kyoto Costume Institute.
Like flagship stores Ann Demeulemeester and Dries Van Noten, MoMu is a place of cultural pilgrimage. Kaat Debo adds that with the new exhibition “E / MOTION”, “we want to reflect on how fashion is at the center of contemporary life and how it is in constant dialogue with important changes and emotions in society” .
Check out our latest stories first – follow @financialtimefashion on Instagram
Sources
2/ https://www.ft.com/content/e1a0be6d-c8c4-4fbf-9a7d-32f80023879a
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]