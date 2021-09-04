Fashion’s Favorite Facialist Joanna Czech Launches Her First Skincare Line





Thirteen years ago, Joanna Czech left her favorite celebrity spa in Manhattan’s Washington Heights neighborhood before moving to Dallas for love. When she decided to return to New York in 2019, she initially thought the Webster’s 400-square-foot penthouse space would be enough. If people remember me, she thought at the time, one coin will do. This was not the case. The current wait for a date with the Polish-born super-facialist is six months. To be fair, Czech never really stopped coming to the city, even after she opened her namesake flagship studio in Texas. I sent my machines from Dallas every month, remembers the little blonde, who follows her machines. In New York, she would meet regulars including model Amber Valletta and La Renta Oscar designer Laura Kim; in Los Angeles, she was making house calls to Kardashians. Czech estimates she traveled 30,000 miles in the month before the pandemic alone. So when the lockdown forced her to stand still, giving her time to rethink her business, Czech realized she needed more space and better products to travel. My clients travel non-stop. It’s We go to Colorado then Cabo, or We go up Everest, then we go to India. So I was thinking of something that also helps between climates, says Czech of his first collection of products, The kit. The seven-piece range is inspired by the Czech experience studying chemistry and arrives in a navy blue metallic pouch with a seat belt clasp. (The idea was Prada nylon, Czech reveal the design, but it ended up looking more like a Moncler jacket!) Facial wipes and a hydrating bio-cellulose mask are paired with a toner that controls pH; two serums, one soothing with hyaluronic acid, the other lightening with stabilized vitamin C; and two moisturizers, a water-based cream and a cocooning balm. Courtesy of Joanna Czech Starting this month, The Kit will appear in the retail space of the new 2,300-foot Czech studio in SoHo, where she will also curate fashion and lifestyle items while offering her exclusive treatments on background of decorative moldings and personalized joinery. I hate going to ugly spas, jokes Rentas Kim, who has collaborated with Czech on custom cashmere socks and blankets, which will be showcased with fancy basics from brands like James Perse and Phillip Lim. Other highlights include a collagen and elastin-boosting LED light bed that Czech calls a work of art. At first I was having nervous breakdowns because no one was traveling, says the 57-year-old of the precarious timing between opening the studio and launching products. But the formulas are just as good at home as they are on the go. Everything she recommends still works. She just knows my skin, she knows everyone’s skin, Kim Kardashian says, offering an endorsement that will likely add at least a few months to that waiting list.

