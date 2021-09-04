Connect with us

Fashion

KBS Fashion Group Limited Reports First Half 2021 Financial Results

Published

5 mins ago

on

By

 


SHISHI, China, September 3, 2021 / PRNewswire / – KBS Fashion Group Limited (“KBS” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: KBSF), a leading fully integrated men’s casual wear company in China and through the Luxventure brand, engaged in cross-border trade in merchandise, airline tickets and tourism, today announced its financial results no audited for the first half of the 2021 financial year ended. June 30th, 2021.

Financial Highlights

Total sales for the first half of 2021 amounted to $ 12.7 million compared to $ 4.5 million for the same periods in 2020. This is an increase of 183% compared to the same period in 2020 and exceeded the turnover for the year 2020 by 17%.

The total revenues of the tourism, airline tickets and cross-border goods business segments for the first half of 2021 were $ 10.2 million against 0 million for the same periods in 2020.

The gross margin for the first half of 2021 was 6% compared to 26% for the same periods in 2020.

GAAP net loss and diluted loss per share for the first half of 2021 were $ 5.0 million and $ 1.21, respectively, compared to the net loss and the diluted loss per share of $ 3.1 million and $ 1.21, respectively, for the same period in 2020.

The working capital was $ 13.3 million from June 30, 2021. Species and affected species totaled $ 14.1 million from June 30, 2021.

M / s. Sun Lei, Chairman and CEO of the company, said: “Our revenues for this period are 183% higher than the revenues for the same period in 2020 and by 17% the revenues for the whole of 2020. The increase in revenue is due to the acquisition of Flower Crown, which added three new segments to our business through the Luxventure brand. Flower Crown has been in full operation for less than a year and has generated nearly $ 12 million returned. We are more than satisfied with the accelerated growth of Flower Crown. We look forward to Flower Crown continuing to contribute revenue as our clothing business recovers from the impact of COVID-19.

As of June 30,

As of December 31

2021

2020

Non-current assets

Net tangible assets

2,778,426

2,837,609

Investment property, net

8,091,037

8,274,195

Deposits and premiums under operating leases

2 828 252

2 339 406

Land use rights

603 830

604 970

Deferred tax assets

18 270 070

16 960 839

32,571,615

31 017 019

Current assets

Inventories

2 199 904

1 854 997

Commercial debt

9,279,256

11 352 617

Other receivables and down payments

784,833

1,549,002

Receivables from related parties

298,218

Deposits and premiums under operating leases

87 837

80,494

Cash and cash equivalents

14,104,354

16 621 290

26,754,402

31,458,400

Total assets

59 326 017

62 475 419

Current liabilities

Short-term bank loans

1 160 973

1,148,959

Suppliers and other creditors

2,027,930

5,356,542

Dividend payable

7,149,996

Due to related parties

1,132,811

Contractual liabilities

186 627

257,529

Income tax payable

2 958 083

47 916

13 483 609

7 943 757

Total responsibilities

13 483 609

7 943 757

Equity

Share the capital

575

341

Sharing bonus

14 160 013

11,312,643

Revaluation reserve

184,272

184,272

Statutory surplus reserve

6 084 836

6 084 836

Retained profits

28 305 558

40 406 391

Currency translation reserve

(2.892.845)

(3,456,821)

45 842 409

54 531 662

Total liabilities and equity

59,326,018

62 475 419

For the past six months

June 30, 2021

June 30, 2020

Returned

12 709 722

4,488,527

Cost of sales

(11 956 851)

(3,334,862)

Gross profit

752 871

1,153,665

Other income

24,159

195,703

Other losses

(2,983,494)

(535,192)

Distribution and selling costs

(1,213,768)

(3,280,598)

Administrative expenses

(2,622,510)

(1,593,570)

Operating loss

(6 042 742)

(4,059,992)

Financial expenses

(33,275)

(31,138)

Loss before tax

(6,076,017)

(4,091,130)

Income tax income

1,125,176

958 516

Loss for the period

(4,950,841)

(3 132 614)

Other overall loss

– currency translation differences

563,976

(1 848 413)

Total comprehensive income for the period

(4 386 865)

(4,981,027)

Loss per share of common shares attributable to the Company

– Basic

(1.21)

(1.21)

– Diluted

(1.21)

(1.21)

Weighted average of shares outstanding:

– Basic

4,100,257

2,591,299

– Diluted

4,100,257

2,591,299

For the past six months

June 30, 2021

June 30, 2020

OPERATING ACTIVITIES

Loss for the period

(4,950,840)

(3 132 614)

Adjustments for:

Share-based payment

708,053

Financial cost

33 275

31 138

Interest income

(22,591)

(29,293)

Depreciation of tangible fixed assets and investment properties

586,235

349,161

Amortization of down payments and premiums under operating leases

50 512

42 825

Provision / (recovery) of obsolescence of stocks

1,779

(14,827)

Provision for bad debts on trade receivables

2 981 680

777,847

Gain on disposal of tangible fixed assets

6,900

Operating cash flow before working capital movements

(611,897)

(1 968 863)

Increase in trade and other receivables

(486,463)

(572,964)

Increase in stocks

(326,883)

(595,369)

Increase in other current assets

(260,330)

Increase in deferred tax assets

(1,130,469)

(958,516)

Decrease in trade and other debts

(416,675)

(194,502)

Decrease in other current liabilities

(73,503)

Decrease in income tax payable

(44,515)

CASH USED IN OPERATIONAL ACTIVITIES

(3,350,735)

(4,290,214)

NET CASH USED IN OPERATING ACTIVITIES

(3,350,735)

(4,290,214)

INVESTMENT ACTIVITIES

Interest received

22,591

29,293

Proceeds from disposal of property, plant and equipment

31,829

Purchase of tangible fixed assets

(14,141)

NET CASH FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES

8,450

61,122

FINANCING ACTIVITIES

Proceeds from the issuance of preferred shares

1.5 million

Interest paid

(33,275)

(31,138)

New bank loans raised

1,159,525

1,065,152

Repayment of loans

(1,159,525)

(1,065,152)

Advance of the related party

2 826

249,485

NET CASH FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES

1 469 551

218,347

NET DECLINE IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS

(1 872 734)

(4,010,745)

Effects of currency conversion

(644,202)

(234 788)

CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS, BEGINNING OF THE PERIOD

16 621 290

20 620 478

CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AT THE END OF PERIOD

14,104,354

16 374 945

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, and there may be no sale of such securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such an offer, solicitation or sale would be illegal. prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About KBS Fashion Group Limited

Based in Shishi, China, KBS Fashion Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, is engaged in i) the design, manufacture, sale and distribution of its own brand of casual menswear, KBS, to through a network of 30 KBS brand stores (as of December 31, December 31, 2019) and several multi-brand stores. Through the Luxventure brand, it also engages in cross-border trade in goods, airline tickets and tourism. To learn more about the company, please visit its website at www.kbsfashion.com.

Safe Harbor Declaration

This press release may contain certain “forward-looking statements” relating to the activities of KBS Fashion Group Limited and its subsidiaries. All statements, other than statements of historical fact included in this document, are “declared forward-looking” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements, often identified by the use of a Forward-looking terminology such as “believes”, “expects” or similar expressions involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, they involve assumptions, risks and uncertainties, and these expectations may prove to be inaccurate. Investors should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. The actual results of the Company could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements due to various factors, including those discussed in the Company’s periodic reports which are filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and available on its website (http://www.sec.gov). All forward-looking statements attributable to the Company or to persons acting on its behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by these factors. Except as required by securities laws, the Company assumes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements.

Related links

http://www.kbsfashion.com

Cision

Cision

Show original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/kbs-fashion-group-limited-announces-first-half-of-2021-financial-results-301368970.html

SOURCE KBS Fashion Group Limited

Sources

1/ https://Google.com/

2/ https://finance.yahoo.com/news/kbs-fashion-group-limited-announces-130000421.html

The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

ExBUlletin

to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]

Related Topics: