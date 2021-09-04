KBS Fashion Group Limited Reports First Half 2021 Financial Results

SHISHI, China, September 3, 2021 / PRNewswire / – KBS Fashion Group Limited (“KBS” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: KBSF ), a leading fully integrated men’s casual wear company in China and through the Luxventure brand, engaged in cross-border trade in merchandise, airline tickets and tourism, today announced its financial results no audited for the first half of the 2021 financial year ended. June 30th, 2021.

Financial Highlights

Total sales for the first half of 2021 amounted to $ 12.7 million compared to $ 4.5 million for the same periods in 2020. This is an increase of 183% compared to the same period in 2020 and exceeded the turnover for the year 2020 by 17%.

The total revenues of the tourism, airline tickets and cross-border goods business segments for the first half of 2021 were $ 10.2 million against 0 million for the same periods in 2020.

The gross margin for the first half of 2021 was 6% compared to 26% for the same periods in 2020.

GAAP net loss and diluted loss per share for the first half of 2021 were $ 5.0 million and $ 1.21, respectively, compared to the net loss and the diluted loss per share of $ 3.1 million and $ 1.21, respectively, for the same period in 2020.

The working capital was $ 13.3 million from June 30, 2021. Species and affected species totaled $ 14.1 million from June 30, 2021.

M / s. Sun Lei, Chairman and CEO of the company, said: “Our revenues for this period are 183% higher than the revenues for the same period in 2020 and by 17% the revenues for the whole of 2020. The increase in revenue is due to the acquisition of Flower Crown, which added three new segments to our business through the Luxventure brand. Flower Crown has been in full operation for less than a year and has generated nearly $ 12 million returned. We are more than satisfied with the accelerated growth of Flower Crown. We look forward to Flower Crown continuing to contribute revenue as our clothing business recovers from the impact of COVID-19. “

As of June 30, As of December 31 2021 2020 Non-current assets Net tangible assets 2,778,426 2,837,609 Investment property, net 8,091,037 8,274,195 Deposits and premiums under operating leases 2 828 252 2 339 406 Land use rights 603 830 604 970 Deferred tax assets 18 270 070 16 960 839 32,571,615 31 017 019 Current assets Inventories 2 199 904 1 854 997 Commercial debt 9,279,256 11 352 617 Other receivables and down payments 784,833 1,549,002 Receivables from related parties 298,218 – Deposits and premiums under operating leases 87 837 80,494 Cash and cash equivalents 14,104,354 16 621 290 26,754,402 31,458,400 Total assets 59 326 017 62 475 419 Current liabilities Short-term bank loans 1 160 973 1,148,959 Suppliers and other creditors 2,027,930 5,356,542 Dividend payable 7,149,996 – Due to related parties – 1,132,811 Contractual liabilities 186 627 257,529 Income tax payable 2 958 083 47 916 13 483 609 7 943 757 Total responsibilities 13 483 609 7 943 757 Equity Share the capital 575 341 Sharing bonus 14 160 013 11,312,643 Revaluation reserve 184,272 184,272 Statutory surplus reserve 6 084 836 6 084 836 Retained profits 28 305 558 40 406 391 Currency translation reserve (2.892.845) (3,456,821) 45 842 409 54 531 662 Total liabilities and equity 59,326,018 62 475 419

For the past six months June 30, 2021 June 30, 2020 Returned 12 709 722 4,488,527 Cost of sales (11 956 851) (3,334,862) Gross profit 752 871 1,153,665 Other income 24,159 195,703 Other losses (2,983,494) (535,192) Distribution and selling costs (1,213,768) (3,280,598) Administrative expenses (2,622,510) (1,593,570) Operating loss (6 042 742) (4,059,992) Financial expenses (33,275) (31,138) Loss before tax (6,076,017) (4,091,130) Income tax income 1,125,176 958 516 Loss for the period (4,950,841) (3 132 614) Other overall loss – currency translation differences 563,976 (1 848 413) Total comprehensive income for the period (4 386 865) (4,981,027) Loss per share of common shares attributable to the Company – Basic (1.21) (1.21) – Diluted (1.21) (1.21) Weighted average of shares outstanding: – Basic 4,100,257 2,591,299 – Diluted 4,100,257 2,591,299

For the past six months June 30, 2021 June 30, 2020 OPERATING ACTIVITIES Loss for the period (4,950,840) (3 132 614) Adjustments for: Share-based payment 708,053 – Financial cost 33 275 31 138 Interest income (22,591) (29,293) Depreciation of tangible fixed assets and investment properties 586,235 349,161 Amortization of down payments and premiums under operating leases 50 512 42 825 Provision / (recovery) of obsolescence of stocks 1,779 (14,827) Provision for bad debts on trade receivables 2 981 680 777,847 Gain on disposal of tangible fixed assets – 6,900 Operating cash flow before working capital movements (611,897) (1 968 863) Increase in trade and other receivables (486,463) (572,964) Increase in stocks (326,883) (595,369) Increase in other current assets (260,330) – Increase in deferred tax assets (1,130,469) (958,516) Decrease in trade and other debts (416,675) (194,502) Decrease in other current liabilities (73,503) – Decrease in income tax payable (44,515) – CASH USED IN OPERATIONAL ACTIVITIES (3,350,735) (4,290,214) NET CASH USED IN OPERATING ACTIVITIES (3,350,735) (4,290,214) INVESTMENT ACTIVITIES Interest received 22,591 29,293 Proceeds from disposal of property, plant and equipment – 31,829 Purchase of tangible fixed assets (14,141) – NET CASH FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES 8,450 61,122 FINANCING ACTIVITIES Proceeds from the issuance of preferred shares 1.5 million – Interest paid (33,275) (31,138) New bank loans raised 1,159,525 1,065,152 Repayment of loans (1,159,525) (1,065,152) Advance of the related party 2 826 249,485 NET CASH FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES 1 469 551 218,347 NET DECLINE IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS (1 872 734) (4,010,745) Effects of currency conversion (644,202) (234 788) CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS, BEGINNING OF THE PERIOD 16 621 290 20 620 478 CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AT THE END OF PERIOD 14,104,354 16 374 945

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, and there may be no sale of such securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such an offer, solicitation or sale would be illegal. prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About KBS Fashion Group Limited

Based in Shishi, China, KBS Fashion Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, is engaged in i) the design, manufacture, sale and distribution of its own brand of casual menswear, KBS, to through a network of 30 KBS brand stores (as of December 31, December 31, 2019) and several multi-brand stores. Through the Luxventure brand, it also engages in cross-border trade in goods, airline tickets and tourism. To learn more about the company, please visit its website at www.kbsfashion.com .

Safe Harbor Declaration

This press release may contain certain “forward-looking statements” relating to the activities of KBS Fashion Group Limited and its subsidiaries. All statements, other than statements of historical fact included in this document, are “declared forward-looking” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements, often identified by the use of a Forward-looking terminology such as “believes”, “expects” or similar expressions involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, they involve assumptions, risks and uncertainties, and these expectations may prove to be inaccurate. Investors should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. The actual results of the Company could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements due to various factors, including those discussed in the Company’s periodic reports which are filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and available on its website ( http://www.sec.gov ). All forward-looking statements attributable to the Company or to persons acting on its behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by these factors. Except as required by securities laws, the Company assumes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements.

