Fashion
KBS Fashion Group Limited Reports First Half 2021 Financial Results
SHISHI, China, September 3, 2021 / PRNewswire / – KBS Fashion Group Limited (“KBS” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: KBSF), a leading fully integrated men’s casual wear company in China and through the Luxventure brand, engaged in cross-border trade in merchandise, airline tickets and tourism, today announced its financial results no audited for the first half of the 2021 financial year ended. June 30th, 2021.
Financial Highlights
Total sales for the first half of 2021 amounted to $ 12.7 million compared to $ 4.5 million for the same periods in 2020. This is an increase of 183% compared to the same period in 2020 and exceeded the turnover for the year 2020 by 17%.
The total revenues of the tourism, airline tickets and cross-border goods business segments for the first half of 2021 were $ 10.2 million against 0 million for the same periods in 2020.
The gross margin for the first half of 2021 was 6% compared to 26% for the same periods in 2020.
GAAP net loss and diluted loss per share for the first half of 2021 were $ 5.0 million and $ 1.21, respectively, compared to the net loss and the diluted loss per share of $ 3.1 million and $ 1.21, respectively, for the same period in 2020.
The working capital was $ 13.3 million from June 30, 2021. Species and affected species totaled $ 14.1 million from June 30, 2021.
M / s. Sun Lei, Chairman and CEO of the company, said: “Our revenues for this period are 183% higher than the revenues for the same period in 2020 and by 17% the revenues for the whole of 2020. The increase in revenue is due to the acquisition of Flower Crown, which added three new segments to our business through the Luxventure brand. Flower Crown has been in full operation for less than a year and has generated nearly $ 12 million returned. We are more than satisfied with the accelerated growth of Flower Crown. We look forward to Flower Crown continuing to contribute revenue as our clothing business recovers from the impact of COVID-19. “
As of June 30,
As of December 31
2021
2020
Non-current assets
Net tangible assets
2,778,426
2,837,609
Investment property, net
8,091,037
8,274,195
Deposits and premiums under operating leases
2 828 252
2 339 406
Land use rights
603 830
604 970
Deferred tax assets
18 270 070
16 960 839
32,571,615
31 017 019
Current assets
Inventories
2 199 904
1 854 997
Commercial debt
9,279,256
11 352 617
Other receivables and down payments
784,833
1,549,002
Receivables from related parties
298,218
–
Deposits and premiums under operating leases
87 837
80,494
Cash and cash equivalents
14,104,354
16 621 290
26,754,402
31,458,400
Total assets
59 326 017
62 475 419
Current liabilities
Short-term bank loans
1 160 973
1,148,959
Suppliers and other creditors
2,027,930
5,356,542
Dividend payable
7,149,996
–
Due to related parties
–
1,132,811
Contractual liabilities
186 627
257,529
Income tax payable
2 958 083
47 916
13 483 609
7 943 757
Total responsibilities
13 483 609
7 943 757
Equity
Share the capital
575
341
Sharing bonus
14 160 013
11,312,643
Revaluation reserve
184,272
184,272
Statutory surplus reserve
6 084 836
6 084 836
Retained profits
28 305 558
40 406 391
Currency translation reserve
(2.892.845)
(3,456,821)
45 842 409
54 531 662
Total liabilities and equity
59,326,018
62 475 419
For the past six months
June 30, 2021
June 30, 2020
Returned
12 709 722
4,488,527
Cost of sales
(11 956 851)
(3,334,862)
Gross profit
752 871
1,153,665
Other income
24,159
195,703
Other losses
(2,983,494)
(535,192)
Distribution and selling costs
(1,213,768)
(3,280,598)
Administrative expenses
(2,622,510)
(1,593,570)
Operating loss
(6 042 742)
(4,059,992)
Financial expenses
(33,275)
(31,138)
Loss before tax
(6,076,017)
(4,091,130)
Income tax income
1,125,176
958 516
Loss for the period
(4,950,841)
(3 132 614)
Other overall loss
– currency translation differences
563,976
(1 848 413)
Total comprehensive income for the period
(4 386 865)
(4,981,027)
Loss per share of common shares attributable to the Company
– Basic
(1.21)
(1.21)
– Diluted
(1.21)
(1.21)
Weighted average of shares outstanding:
– Basic
4,100,257
2,591,299
– Diluted
4,100,257
2,591,299
For the past six months
June 30, 2021
June 30, 2020
OPERATING ACTIVITIES
Loss for the period
(4,950,840)
(3 132 614)
Adjustments for:
Share-based payment
708,053
–
Financial cost
33 275
31 138
Interest income
(22,591)
(29,293)
Depreciation of tangible fixed assets and investment properties
586,235
349,161
Amortization of down payments and premiums under operating leases
50 512
42 825
Provision / (recovery) of obsolescence of stocks
1,779
(14,827)
Provision for bad debts on trade receivables
2 981 680
777,847
Gain on disposal of tangible fixed assets
–
6,900
Operating cash flow before working capital movements
(611,897)
(1 968 863)
Increase in trade and other receivables
(486,463)
(572,964)
Increase in stocks
(326,883)
(595,369)
Increase in other current assets
(260,330)
–
Increase in deferred tax assets
(1,130,469)
(958,516)
Decrease in trade and other debts
(416,675)
(194,502)
Decrease in other current liabilities
(73,503)
–
Decrease in income tax payable
(44,515)
–
CASH USED IN OPERATIONAL ACTIVITIES
(3,350,735)
(4,290,214)
NET CASH USED IN OPERATING ACTIVITIES
(3,350,735)
(4,290,214)
INVESTMENT ACTIVITIES
Interest received
22,591
29,293
Proceeds from disposal of property, plant and equipment
–
31,829
Purchase of tangible fixed assets
(14,141)
–
NET CASH FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES
8,450
61,122
FINANCING ACTIVITIES
Proceeds from the issuance of preferred shares
1.5 million
–
Interest paid
(33,275)
(31,138)
New bank loans raised
1,159,525
1,065,152
Repayment of loans
(1,159,525)
(1,065,152)
Advance of the related party
2 826
249,485
NET CASH FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES
1 469 551
218,347
NET DECLINE IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS
(1 872 734)
(4,010,745)
Effects of currency conversion
(644,202)
(234 788)
CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS, BEGINNING OF THE PERIOD
16 621 290
20 620 478
CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AT THE END OF PERIOD
14,104,354
16 374 945
This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, and there may be no sale of such securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such an offer, solicitation or sale would be illegal. prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.
About KBS Fashion Group Limited
Based in Shishi, China, KBS Fashion Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, is engaged in i) the design, manufacture, sale and distribution of its own brand of casual menswear, KBS, to through a network of 30 KBS brand stores (as of December 31, December 31, 2019) and several multi-brand stores. Through the Luxventure brand, it also engages in cross-border trade in goods, airline tickets and tourism. To learn more about the company, please visit its website at www.kbsfashion.com.
Safe Harbor Declaration
This press release may contain certain “forward-looking statements” relating to the activities of KBS Fashion Group Limited and its subsidiaries. All statements, other than statements of historical fact included in this document, are “declared forward-looking” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements, often identified by the use of a Forward-looking terminology such as “believes”, “expects” or similar expressions involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, they involve assumptions, risks and uncertainties, and these expectations may prove to be inaccurate. Investors should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. The actual results of the Company could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements due to various factors, including those discussed in the Company’s periodic reports which are filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and available on its website (http://www.sec.gov). All forward-looking statements attributable to the Company or to persons acting on its behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by these factors. Except as required by securities laws, the Company assumes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements.
