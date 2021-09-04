Fashion
Zoe Saldana takes a risk in a sequined red dress and 5-inch heels at the Venice Film Festival
Zoe Saldana was among the A-listers appearing at the Venice Film Festival yesterday. The actress walked the red carpet with her husband, Marco Perego, donning a dazzling red sequined Dolce & Gabbana dress and black ankle-strap heels. Saldana kept her look minimalist with crystal earrings and an emerald ring.
This glittery set was a great choice for the premiere of his film The Hand of God, an Italian drama film starring Christian Bale and Margot Robbie. Saldanas adopts this slit dress in bold hues and also featured sequins and a plunging neckline. To complete the stunning outfit, Saldana wore a pair of black D&G sandals that incorporated toe and ankle straps, and a nearly 5-inch heel.
More New Shoes
Alberto Terenghi / Venice2021 / IPA / SplashNews.com
The award-winning actress the shoe collection includes Christian Louboutin, Jimmy Choo and Bionda Castana. At the recent Dolce & Gabbana Alta Moda fashion event, the star appeared in a daring see-through dress that revealed her strapless bra and matching high-waisted panties. She wore the same stiletto heeled sandals with a pair of jewel-encrusted earrings.
Saldana is bringing her fashion sense back to the red carpet after more than a year of hiatus. The Avatar star was also spotted wearing comfy outfits and Superga sneakers on the set.
IPA / SplashNews.com
Over the years, Saldana has wowed her fans with jaw-dropping designs and eye-catching shoe silhouettes. From her 2016 Met Gala feathered dress to her black and white colorblock jumpsuit for the premiere of Avengers: Infinity War, Saldana keeps her accessories very minimalist. When it comes to shoes, she goes for Dolce & Gabbana open-toe sandals, Tamara Mellon slingback pumps and Cesare Paciotti ankle boots.
Besides his exceptional work, the superhero star has collaborated with the biggest fashion brands. She partnered with Kohl and Adidas for a capsule collection of shoes, sportswear and accessories for women.
Courtesy of Stuart Weitzman
Buy now: Stuart Weitzman Nudistrong, $ 398
Courtesy of Neiman Marcus
Buy now: Alexandre Birman Clarita 100mm Tie Ankle Leather Sandals, $ 595
Courtesy of Saks Fifth Avenue
Buy now: Gianvito Rossi Portofino suede sandals, $ 815
See more celebrity arrivals on the red carpet at the Venice Film Festival.
Launch gallery: Venice Film Festival 2021: celebrity red carpet and photocall arrivals
