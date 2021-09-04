Fashion
Sustainable Brand Nui Organics Launches New Website and Merino Tencel Collection For The Whole Family | Texas
AUSTIN, Texas, September 3, 2021 / PRNewswire-PRWeb / –Nui Organics, one of the creators of premium, organic and natural fiber children’s clothing, announced this week the launch of its new website and expanded offerings that include clothing for all the family – women, children and their first collection for men.
Founded in 2004 by Amanda Searanke, at the heart of it all was her desire to make an impact on people and the planet.
“Respect for people and the planet has always been at the heart of the Nui brand. I wanted to create a brand that is good for the environment and for all those associated with it – producers, farmers, animals – and to be a place where families could buy clothes made from natural fibers and feel empowered about their purchases that make a difference to the environment. ” said Serancke.
With the relaunch of the website, Nui presents a new, cleaner and more minimal look, a sleek new logo, new, more sustainable packaging and its very first collection for men. Serancke says, “It’s a look that we think is more representative of where we’re looking to bring the Nui brand.”
While exceptional quality, smart design and safe natural fibers remain their priority, the new branding and expanded offerings introduce a wider selection of sustainable fibers, starting with a Merino Tencel collection.
This new fabric blend offers the many benefits of merino wool – breathability, moisture wicking capabilities, temperature regulation and antimicrobial properties – with the addition of Tencel, which is luxuriously soft and has 3 times the properties moisture-wicking same merino wool.
This is a game changer for people who love merino wool and also want more versatility and high performance from their clothes. With the new collection, people can wear these styles for a run AND for dinner, without even needing to switch between their activities!
This goes hand in hand with the new slogan “Choose well. Buy better. Live for free”. It is a nod to choosing better to live on less. Less waste, less heaviness, less laundry and less hassle of constant shopping to replace an easily worn out fast fashion. The slogan is to live free from the expectations of society and cultural paradigms. The world has changed, people’s lives have changed and the planet has changed, forcing us to live more consciously so that we can all prosper.
Adding this new category and more sustainable options was part of the founder Amanda searanke original vision. With climate change impacting human health, water shortages, food security and even the pandemic, urgent action is needed at all levels. Add in the 10% of ALL global carbon emissions produced by the fashion industry and 85% of all clothing that ends up polluting our oceans, raising awareness of a seemingly restricted choice of our clothing can create a measurable impact that begins in our own wardrobe.
Searanke, who grew up on a small farm in New Zealand, where the proximity and preservation of that of New Zealand a beautiful natural landscape is at the heart of its way of life, remains committed to upholding the values of the brand so that they can create significant change in the world with the greatest respect for people and the planet at every step. The rebranding and addition of men’s clothing illuminates its commitment to quality, durability and purpose.
“We are not doing enough to save the environment. We are rapidly approaching a future of more frequent forest fires, sea level rise, unpredictable weather conditions and species extinctions, and for to stop it, we must raise our standards and demand more of ourselves and our clothes. ” Searanke said.
“Buy only what you need, buy good quality natural fiber clothing that is environmentally friendly and won’t let microplastics sink into the ocean. Quality you can pass on or resell, extending the life of every purchase. We aim to make sustainability easy for people. “
The brand is known for its premium organic merino wool designs crafted in minimalist silhouettes. Their high standards and chemical-free processing create a finished garment that showcases the natural properties of wool, as an antimicrobial, moisture-wicking, temperature-regulating, and breathable fiber.
With values rooted in awareness, community, compassion, transparency and conscious design, Nui aims to continue to empower its clients to take simple, small and lasting steps to improve their own lives and health at long term of our planet.
Choose well. Buy better. Live freely.
ABOUT ORGANIC NUI
Born in New Zealand in 2004, Nui Organics is now comfortable around the world as a trusted resource for high-end, durable family wear designed to feel great, perform well, and make sustainability simple.
Founded on enduring values, the brand is rooted in a culture of awareness, community, compassion, transparency and purposeful design that puts people and the planet first. We create high quality, low impact clothing in timeless, sustainable styles using only sustainable materials and an ethical supply chain.
We seek to empower families to create positive change for the planet.
Media contact
Amanda searanke, Nui Organics, +1 2134469010, [email protected]
Shana yao, Nui Organics, 2134469010, [email protected]
SOURCE Nui Organics
https://tylerpaper.com/news/texas/sustainable-brand-nui-organics-launches-rebranded-website-a-merino-tencel-collection-for-the-entire-family/article_5ff8d351-bb7a-534a-8c7e-b263032b4ec6.html
