The doctoral student shares the joy of fashion

Sara Idacavage fell in love with vintage fashion in college.

She loved doing thrift stores in her early years. But when she arrived at the University of Georgia for her undergraduate degree in fashion marketing, it cemented her love for fashion and history.

I think the more you study and learn about fashion, the more your interest in vintage fashion grows. Each piece tells a story, she says.

In Athens, shop at Dynamite and Agora for vintage clothing. I was studying fashion at the same time, and would enjoy everything so much more. I would wonder why the zipper is here and why does this pocket matter?

In class, she learned about designers, fabric dyes, fashion history and trends, while creating her own vintage collection.

Graduated and work in company archives

After college, she went to New York for a career as a journalist. Between her visits to vintage New York stores and museum exhibits, she eventually returned to her love for fashion and history and pursued a master’s degree in fashion studies at New Schools Parsons School of Design. Its emphasis was on the history of fashion and material culture.

I fell in love with historic clothing collections and the preservation of their stories, and decided to devote my life to studying these objects, she said.

After graduating, she spent a year working in the new school’s archives and special collections as a fashion specialist, cataloging designer sketches and photographs. She did an internship at the Museum of the City of New York. Then she worked in the corporate archives of fashion designers, including Ralph Lauren. She helped archive tens of thousands of garments ranging from past collections to inspirational pieces and often had to pull clothes for designers with just a few moments’ notice.

It was really cool to see it from the designer’s point of view, she said.

I think I’ve always been drawn to fashion, to the element of being able to dress, she says. But fashion is also very closely linked to all aspects of human history, and I really want to study as many subjects as possible through the lens of clothing and fashion.

You are literally putting yourself in someone else’s shoes when you study these historical pieces. You can imagine what it was like to walk and sit in these clothes, she said.

Education

After gaining this experience, Parsons asked her to teach a research seminar and she went on to teach a variety of courses, including fashion history, at Parsons, the Pratt Institute, and the Fashion Institute of Technology.

She wasn’t seriously thinking about a doctorate. at first, but when she came up with the concept for her thesis, she decided that she really needed to go back to school in order to learn more about sustainable fashion.

Back to UGA

Now Idacavage is back at the College of Family and Consumer Sciences at the University of Georgia to work on his doctorate., focusing on using sustainability to frame historical inquiry. His research places contemporary issues of the fashion system in a larger historical context in order to disrupt unsustainable ideas, practices and institutions that have become normalized.

I want to help people develop a more complex understanding of sustainability and encourage a more transdisciplinary and problem-oriented approach to history, she said.

The idea to continue this research was inspired by noticing how his students reacted to learning about how people valued their clothes in the past, such as how clothes were meticulously mended and passed down over the years. generations and how clothing was used as a form of currency. during the Renaissance.

She also works at a museum studies certificate. She calls to work with UGAs Collection of historical clothing and textiles a continuation of the work she had done with a study collection at Parsons.

Fashion is such a strong force in our lives, she said. We are drawn to these objects. I don’t want people to completely abstain from participating in the fashion system. You can take advantage of fast fashion and still be mad at unfair labor practices. We need to focus on systemic change rather than feeling guilt and shame about individual actions.

At the end of the day, she just wants people to think a little more about what shirt or dress they’re buying.

Clothing can always bring such joy to people, she said.