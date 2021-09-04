Sophomore holds protest against school dress code – The Lancer Feed

I believe the dress code has its ups and downs. I receive [it if youre] showing too much cleavage and obviously wearing bikini covers, but showing off your shoulders or even a bit of your stomach? It just doesn’t make sense. Women should be proud of their bodies and not be forced to hide what bothers others. If we’re really causing a distraction, maybe we’re not the problem, it’s who can’t keep their eyes up, said sophomore Melissa Pinkstaff.

Earlier this week, Pinkstaff had a dress code for an outfit that revealed her shoulders and part of her stomach.

I wore a sleeveless cropped tank top with an open back. I was also wearing high waisted shorts so only a very small part of my stomach was visible. The lady who coded the dress code for me did not explain to me why I was coded. She just said my top was cute but I needed to cover up, Pinkstaff said.

After receiving a dress code, she decided to organize a protest against the dress code by posting on her social media asking other students to wear crop tops at school on Friday, September 3.

I decided to start this movement / protest after hearing a few of my friends complaining about the same problem I have. Women have to stand up for each other, especially with something like that. I think showing up to school with a bunch of people wearing crop tops will show we’re not backing down. This is just the start, Pinkstaff said.

Other students responded to Pinkstaffs’ post and decided to join the protest wearing crop tops to school on Friday, September 3.

At least 10 people reposted what I posted. We all go there together, helping each other. This will show that the school is not one, but that many people think the dress code is wrong, Pinkstaff said.

Rockwoods Executive Director of Student Services Terry Harris said: If this is an issue that is wreaking havoc in all of our schools, then we need to discuss it. I promise that this year I will host a meeting with all the students to review this dress code, and we will start the process by discussing what it means.

The dress code states: To maintain concentration in the learning environment, students and staff are requested to avoid wearing clothing that exposes parts of the main torso (i.e. chest, chest, back, stomach, buttocks).

Harris said: I understand the dress code has a negative impact on girls, and it suggests boys can’t control themselves and therefore girls need to cover up. But no, we have to teach boys that no matter how a college student who identifies as a woman, or any student for that matter, no matter what they wear or how they dress, that does not give you the right to rape their body, touch their body or invade their space. This is the conversation we need to have.

Harris thinks dress code violations, such as exposed shoulders, are insignificant compared to other issues students face.

My job is to make sure the students are doing well. Showing off shoulders is not taller than drunken students, showing off shoulders is no taller than students with suicidal thoughts. It’s no more serious than depression, anxiety, or stress, Harris said. If showing off your shoulders is going to keep you from being so depressed or stressed out, or lessening thoughts of suicide, then let’s ask all students around the world to show their shoulders. This is really what I feel is (shoulders exposed) not that bad.

Harris believes students should have a voice in the dress code discussion.

I think what really needs to be done is that we have an annual district-wide student code of conduct review because the reality is that these codes of conduct are in place to protect students. . And students should have a voice in their protection. Let’s learn from students and support students, period, said Harris.