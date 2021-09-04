students and administrators fight over dress code at Webster High | Webster Kirkwood Times

The first week of school always brings butterflies, usually for finding lessons, hoping friends are around for lunch, or seeing crushes in the hallway for the first time in a year.

But this year at Webster Groves High School it’s all about bellies and whether students should be allowed to wear them. The dress code, which was changed during the 2017-2018 school year by a group of stakeholders including students, parents and staff, states:.

The students are pushing against the dress code that some recently demonstrated in front of the school, challenging what the administration considers respectful in a school setting.

Those who do not respect the dress code incur consequences. According to the student manual, clothing that does not comply with the dress code will be discussed with the student in private, with the student having an opportunity to correct the problem. Parents / guardians will be called. For repeat offenders, a student may be sent to the school intervention center or face an extracurricular suspension.

Webster Groves High School Bridget Moehlman took the first in a series of steps to draw attention to the school dress code and how the high school enforces it. Moehlman created an online petition on Changer.org, which collected more than 1,000 signatures in the space of two days. As of September 1, the petition had collected over 1,600 signatures.

I started the petition because I felt the dress code was not fair and sexualized women’s bodies, she said. Male staff members asking women to lower their shirts or pull up their shorts make women uncomfortable. My crop top or stomach shouldn’t be in the way and a reason to have a dress code.

The students followed Moehlmans’ lead, creating stickers, short shirts and social media posts with the phrases, I’m Not a Distraction and Break Down the Dress Code.

An intense debate between parents has also surfaced on social networks. A post featuring the petition on a Facebook group in the Webster Groves community garnered nearly 300 comments, ranging from support for the current dress code to outright anger at it.

Webster Groves resident Jennifer Grotpeter, who has two daughters in high school, has been outspoken on the matter. She claims the current dress code is outdated and inherently sexist, as it is only applied to girls.

My daughter’s abdomen is not a distraction, she said. It’s a public school, legally obligated to educate all kids the same, not to take time from my daughter’s math class to discuss her abdomen. It also tells the girls that something is wrong with them.

Others on social media disagreed.

It seems reasonable to me to have the dress code and this particular rule about the bellies, said Emily Jenkins. There has always been this rule and other dress code rules as far as I know since I went there 15 years ago. I don’t see the big problem.

Back at Webster Groves High School, around 100 students of all genders demonstrated outside Roberts Gym on Friday, August 27, to show their support for the movement by wearing short shirts showing their bellies.

Not all of the students who participated were cited for breaking the dress code. A privileged few were, however, and students took the opportunity to point out inconsistencies in the application of the policy.

Webster Groves High School principal Matt Irvin said the dress code was no more strictly enforced than in previous school years.

I don’t think I would concede to that premise of being in school as opposed to being virtual and the ebb and flow of outfits has probably changed a bit too, he said. I know it certainly caught our attention when action was taken by some students to draw attention to it.

Irvin held meetings with students, including Moehlman, to better address their concerns.

Ava Musgraves and Jackson Parks are students at Webster Groves High School and staff at the school’s student newspaper, The Echo. Musgraves is the print publisher and Parks is the editor of the publication. Maren DeMargel, who took the photos for this article, is the editor of The Echo podcast. Times staff members also contributed.