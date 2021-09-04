Duchess Camilla impresses in statement gown as she makes surprise new appearance



















September 03, 2021 – 5:17 PM BST



Fiona neighborhood The Duchess of Cornwall looked stylish in a trendy blue dress as she stepped out to support her husband Prince Charles’ ‘Brilliant Breakfast’ initiative – see her royal outfit

The Duchess of Cornwall She looked smarter than ever on Friday as she hosted a pledge to meet young women who have been supported by The Prince’s Trust at Clarence House – as part of the Big Breakfast campaign. Very pretty in blue, Camilla chose to wear a trendy dress for the special event, accessorized with a matching cardigan in a similar shade. READ: The Duchess of Cornwall’s handbag collection is worth thousands The royal wore her hair in her signature bouffant style and sported natural makeup, complementing her colorful outfit perfectly. Loading the player … WATCH: The Duchess of Cornwall supports the Prince’s Trust ‘Brilliant Breakfast’ campaign The Brilliant Breakfast is an annual fundraising event for The Prince’s Trust, aimed at raising funds to help develop the confidence and skills of young women needed to find employment or start their own business. MORE: Royal Afternoon Tea Habits! Kate Middleton, Duchess Camilla, The Queen’s Favorite Treats And More From October 11-17, members of the public are encouraged to host breakfasts with friends, family and colleagues to help raise funds that will support the Trust’s work with young women. The Duchess looked heavenly in blue The women invited to meet Camilla on Friday participated in various Prince’s Trust courses, including the Enterprise program, which helps young people start their own businesses, and the Get Into program, which gives young people the training and experience they need to be safe. entry-level positions in a range of employment sectors. Camille joined the campaign it comes after the duchess recently returned to public engagements after his annual summer vacation. Camilla and Prince Charles attended the opening of the Ballater Community and Heritage Hub in August, with the beautiful royal wearing a tartan dress and matching scarf. DISCOVER: Why the Queen wore white on Duchess Camilla’s wedding day Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up for our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royalty and lifestyle news delivered straight to your inbox.

