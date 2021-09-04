Fashion
Celebrity Wedding Dresses 2021: Gwen Stefani, Ariana Grande, Binky Felstead, more
Rachel avery
Celebrity Wedding Dresses 2021: Check out gorgeous dresses from Lady Kitty Spencer, Emma Bunton, Carrie Symonds, Lara Stone and more.
While the ongoing coronavirus pandemic may have disrupted many weddings in 2021, some lucky couples still managed to say “yes”. These celebrities went through rescheduled shots, location changes, and some had reduced guest lists, but still made it to the aisle. Of Gwen Stefanithe country’s epic celebrations until Lady Kitty Spencerextravagant nuptials, take a look at these jaw-dropping weddings – and most importantly, the dreamy wedding dresses.
MORE: 12 unearthed and funny royal wedding photos that weren’t meant to be seen
Anne-Marie Corbett
Ant McPartlin married Anne-Marie Corbett in front of many famous guests
McPartlin Ant and Anne-Marie Corbett got married at St Michael’s Church in Heckfield, and the bride stole the show in her modern princess dress.
Anne-Marie wore a bespoke Suzanne Neville wedding dress with a one-shoulder cut and fitted corset. The full skirt with train gave her a regal look and the hand-embellished floral details on the bodice and skirt shone beautifully.
The couple’s star-studded guest list included Declan Donnelly, Phillip Schofield and Christine Lampard.
Gwen Stefani
Gwen Stefani married Blake Shelton on her ranch
When Gwen Stefani married Blake Shelton at her Oklahoma ranch, the bride wore not one but two stunning wedding dresses!
The star’s main gown was a stunning Vera Wang white multi-layered tulle strapless ball gown, which the designer described as “modern minimalist construction.”
Then, later that night, The Voice coach changed her look with another Vera Wang act. “You need an evening gown when you marry @blakeshelton @verawang, gz,” she wrote alongside a black and white photo showing her in a strapless mini dress which she accessorized with. white fishnet tights and white boots.
Emma Bunton
Baby Spice Emma Bunton opted for a short wedding dress
After 10 years of engagement, Emma Bunton and her beau Jade Jones finally got married this year in a secret ceremony.
The Spice Girls star turned tradition upside down by opting for a short wedding dress – and we think she looked amazing in her cute white Miu Miu mini dress that featured long mesh sleeves and a cape.
Accessorizing her look with vibrant yellow flowers and a beaming smile, Emma looked like she was in seventh heaven!
SEE: 34 Wedding Dresses That Look More Expensive Than They Are
WOW: this Amazon wedding dress has over a thousand five-star reviews
Ariana Grande
Singer Ariana Grande looked amazing at her secret wedding
Singer Ariana Grande shocked the world by marrying her 16-month-old partner Dalton Gomez. In photos taken on their intimate wedding day with just 20 guests, Ariana could be seen wearing a sultry silk gown designed by Vera Wang.
The bride wore her signature ponytail on her big day, but accessorized it with a soft veil with a bow.
Clodagh McKenna
Clodagh McKenna said ‘yes’ to Harry Herbert on August 14
This morning Chief Clodagh McKenna married his partner Harry Herbert at the legendary Highclere Castle (aka the backdrop of Downton Abbey).
Clodagh adopted the bohemian chic style for her wedding day look, walking down the aisle in a lace dress, which featured a white floral pattern, v-neckline, and elbow-length sleeves.
The chief also wore a veil down to the ground and hugged a yellow and white bouquet of stunning flowers.
Binky Gangrestead
Binky Felstead looked unreal when she married Max Fredrik Darnton in July
Made in Chelsea Star Binky Gangrestead said “yes” to Max Fredrik Darnton at Old Chelsea Town Hall on Friday July 23, and they shared the beautiful photos with HELLO !.
For her bridal outfit, Binky opted for a Halfpenny London wedding ensemble consisting of a slip dress lightly draped under a floral-appliquéd bolero. “I opted for a sober, but elegant style,” she says.
Lady Kitty Spencer
Take a behind-the-scenes look at how Lady Kitty Spencer’s many wedding dresses were made
Lady Kitty Spencer married a billionaire Michael lewis in Rome on July 24, and she wore six different wedding dresses from Dolce & Gabbana’s Alta Moda division.
The main wedding dress was a Victorian-style gown with striking white lace, a high neckline and puffed shoulders as well as a pinched silhouette and full skirt.
SHOP: 10 maternity wedding dresses for pregnant brides in 2021
WOW: 15 pretty bridesmaid dresses to fall in love with
Carrie Symonds
Prime Minister Boris Johnson married partner Carrie Symonds during pandemic
During the coronavirus pandemic, Prime Minister Boris Johnson demonstrated the possibility of having a low-key marriage, by having one himself! Boris married Carrie Symonds on May 29 in a surprise ceremony at Westminster Cathedral, followed by celebrations in the garden of their London home at No.11 Downing Street.
Carrie, 33, had blank vision as she donned a bohemian lace wedding dress for the ceremony. Opting for an alternate chic number by Christos Costarellos, the bride defied tradition and swapped a tulle veil for an elegant flowery headband.
Many have questioned whether her gorgeous dress was a rental number, given that the website stocking the same dress said she is currently on loan.
Issa Rae
Issa Rae’s dress gives off some serious princess vibes
After years of speculation that Issa Rae was engaged (or even married), the Insecure star put an end to all rumors when she uploaded photos in a breathtaking Vera Wang wedding dress.
According to E !, the nuptials were in the south of France in July and Issa looked like every inch of the princess in her custom dress, which was complete with a tulle skirt and a corseted bodice topped with a sweetheart neckline. and crystal details.
Sophie anderton
Sophie Anderton looked gorgeous when she got married in August
On August 5, the top model Sophie Anderton married her new husband, Polish aristocrat Count Kazimierz ‘Kaz’ Balinski-Jundzill.
The couple had a romantic country wedding in Ireland, and Sophie opted for an off-the-shoulder number with long lace sleeves and polka dot details. After the ceremony, the fashionista changed her dress to a shorter, sleeveless number to party the night away.
Lara stone
Lara Stone nailed boho chic on her wedding day
David Walliams’ ex Lara Stone remarried in July, saying “yes” to real estate developer David Grievson in a ceremony at town hall.
Lara looked dreamy in her bohemian-style wedding dress with three-quarter sleeves, a fitted waist, and a short train. Lara tagged Tephi in her Instagram post, a bespoke bridal brand she’s long been a fan of – even featured in their campaigns.
Do you like this story? Sign up for our newsletter to receive more stories like this straight to your inbox.
Sources
2/ https://www.hellomagazine.com/brides/20210903120964/celebrity-wedding-dresses-2021-photos/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]ingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]