Celebrity Wedding Dresses 2021: Gwen Stefani, Ariana Grande, Binky Felstead, more











September 03, 2021 – 5:10 PM BST





Rachel avery

Celebrity Wedding Dresses 2021: Check out gorgeous dresses from Lady Kitty Spencer, Emma Bunton, Carrie Symonds, Lara Stone and more.



While the ongoing coronavirus pandemic may have disrupted many weddings in 2021, some lucky couples still managed to say “yes”. These celebrities went through rescheduled shots, location changes, and some had reduced guest lists, but still made it to the aisle. Of Gwen Stefanithe country’s epic celebrations until Lady Kitty Spencerextravagant nuptials, take a look at these jaw-dropping weddings – and most importantly, the dreamy wedding dresses.

MORE: 12 unearthed and funny royal wedding photos that weren’t meant to be seen

Anne-Marie Corbett

Ant McPartlin married Anne-Marie Corbett in front of many famous guests

McPartlin Ant and Anne-Marie Corbett got married at St Michael’s Church in Heckfield, and the bride stole the show in her modern princess dress.

Anne-Marie wore a bespoke Suzanne Neville wedding dress with a one-shoulder cut and fitted corset. The full skirt with train gave her a regal look and the hand-embellished floral details on the bodice and skirt shone beautifully.

The couple’s star-studded guest list included Declan Donnelly, Phillip Schofield and Christine Lampard.

Gwen Stefani

Gwen Stefani married Blake Shelton on her ranch

When Gwen Stefani married Blake Shelton at her Oklahoma ranch, the bride wore not one but two stunning wedding dresses!

The star’s main gown was a stunning Vera Wang white multi-layered tulle strapless ball gown, which the designer described as “modern minimalist construction.”

Then, later that night, The Voice coach changed her look with another Vera Wang act. “You need an evening gown when you marry @blakeshelton @verawang, gz,” she wrote alongside a black and white photo showing her in a strapless mini dress which she accessorized with. white fishnet tights and white boots.

Emma Bunton

Baby Spice Emma Bunton opted for a short wedding dress

After 10 years of engagement, Emma Bunton and her beau Jade Jones finally got married this year in a secret ceremony.

The Spice Girls star turned tradition upside down by opting for a short wedding dress – and we think she looked amazing in her cute white Miu Miu mini dress that featured long mesh sleeves and a cape.

Accessorizing her look with vibrant yellow flowers and a beaming smile, Emma looked like she was in seventh heaven!

SEE: 34 Wedding Dresses That Look More Expensive Than They Are

WOW: this Amazon wedding dress has over a thousand five-star reviews

Ariana Grande

Singer Ariana Grande looked amazing at her secret wedding

Singer Ariana Grande shocked the world by marrying her 16-month-old partner Dalton Gomez. In photos taken on their intimate wedding day with just 20 guests, Ariana could be seen wearing a sultry silk gown designed by Vera Wang.

The bride wore her signature ponytail on her big day, but accessorized it with a soft veil with a bow.

Clodagh McKenna

Clodagh McKenna said ‘yes’ to Harry Herbert on August 14

This morning Chief Clodagh McKenna married his partner Harry Herbert at the legendary Highclere Castle (aka the backdrop of Downton Abbey).

Clodagh adopted the bohemian chic style for her wedding day look, walking down the aisle in a lace dress, which featured a white floral pattern, v-neckline, and elbow-length sleeves.

The chief also wore a veil down to the ground and hugged a yellow and white bouquet of stunning flowers.

Binky Gangrestead

Binky Felstead looked unreal when she married Max Fredrik Darnton in July

Made in Chelsea Star Binky Gangrestead said “yes” to Max Fredrik Darnton at Old Chelsea Town Hall on Friday July 23, and they shared the beautiful photos with HELLO !.

For her bridal outfit, Binky opted for a Halfpenny London wedding ensemble consisting of a slip dress lightly draped under a floral-appliquéd bolero. “I opted for a sober, but elegant style,” she says.

Lady Kitty Spencer

Take a behind-the-scenes look at how Lady Kitty Spencer’s many wedding dresses were made

Lady Kitty Spencer married a billionaire Michael lewis in Rome on July 24, and she wore six different wedding dresses from Dolce & Gabbana’s Alta Moda division.

The main wedding dress was a Victorian-style gown with striking white lace, a high neckline and puffed shoulders as well as a pinched silhouette and full skirt.

SHOP: 10 maternity wedding dresses for pregnant brides in 2021

WOW: 15 pretty bridesmaid dresses to fall in love with

Carrie Symonds

Prime Minister Boris Johnson married partner Carrie Symonds during pandemic

During the coronavirus pandemic, Prime Minister Boris Johnson demonstrated the possibility of having a low-key marriage, by having one himself! Boris married Carrie Symonds on May 29 in a surprise ceremony at Westminster Cathedral, followed by celebrations in the garden of their London home at No.11 Downing Street.

Carrie, 33, had blank vision as she donned a bohemian lace wedding dress for the ceremony. Opting for an alternate chic number by Christos Costarellos, the bride defied tradition and swapped a tulle veil for an elegant flowery headband.

Many have questioned whether her gorgeous dress was a rental number, given that the website stocking the same dress said she is currently on loan.

Issa Rae

Issa Rae’s dress gives off some serious princess vibes

After years of speculation that Issa Rae was engaged (or even married), the Insecure star put an end to all rumors when she uploaded photos in a breathtaking Vera Wang wedding dress.

According to E !, the nuptials were in the south of France in July and Issa looked like every inch of the princess in her custom dress, which was complete with a tulle skirt and a corseted bodice topped with a sweetheart neckline. and crystal details.

Sophie anderton

Sophie Anderton looked gorgeous when she got married in August

On August 5, the top model Sophie Anderton married her new husband, Polish aristocrat Count Kazimierz ‘Kaz’ Balinski-Jundzill.

The couple had a romantic country wedding in Ireland, and Sophie opted for an off-the-shoulder number with long lace sleeves and polka dot details. After the ceremony, the fashionista changed her dress to a shorter, sleeveless number to party the night away.

Lara stone

Lara Stone nailed boho chic on her wedding day

David Walliams’ ex Lara Stone remarried in July, saying “yes” to real estate developer David Grievson in a ceremony at town hall.

Lara looked dreamy in her bohemian-style wedding dress with three-quarter sleeves, a fitted waist, and a short train. Lara tagged Tephi in her Instagram post, a bespoke bridal brand she’s long been a fan of – even featured in their campaigns.

Do you like this story? Sign up for our newsletter to receive more stories like this straight to your inbox.