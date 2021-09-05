Johnnies wins first game of the season in dramatic fashion





But, the Johnnies would respond on their next possession. Syverson led the johnnies onto the field with his arm. From there, senior running back Henry Trost took care of the rest with a long run, followed by a short touchdown run to give Saint John’s a 14-7 lead with 9:56 left in first. half time. The Spartans had an answer, however. Zimbelman and Madsen would bring Aurora onto the field to the Johnnies 7-yard line. These two connected again on a great pitch and grabbed another Aurora touchdown to bring the score to 14-14 with 6:06 left in the second quarter. After Spartan senior defensive back Sean Reyna’s second interception, Aurora had another great practice. Zimbelman hit senior wide Cameron Moore for a deep catch, then hit senior tight end Colton Jewell on a fourth down, and finally hit junior wide receiver Brock Harner for a touchdown to put Aurora 20-14 with 36 seconds to go in the first half. In the second half, the Johnnies pushed down the field and Syverson hit Larson for a second touchdown, bringing the score to 21-20 Saint John’s with 12:18 left in the third quarter. But, Madsen continued his big day, single-handedly bringing the Spartans back to the field. Then Zimbelman hit Moore for a nice touchdown to make Spartans 27-21 with 8:40 left in the third. Later in the third, Syverson would find Larson for a huge payoff. That would lead Trost to find the end zone, for his second rushing touchdown of the game, making him 28-27 Johnnies with 1:04 left in the third quarter. The Spartan possession that followed was aided by defensive pass interference from Johnnie. Three games later, Zimbelman found Harner for his second touchdown touchdown. The Spartans then fell short in their two-run attempt, making Aurora 33-28 with 12:53 to go. The Johnnies responded with a basket to bring the score to 33-31 with 7:41 remaining. Saint John’s would then force a three and an out, get a great punt return and recover the ball with 5:59 left in the fourth quarter. On record, senior running back Devin Vouk would show up for a green light touchdown for the Johnnies. Then Syverson would participate in the two-point conversion to bring the score to 39-33 with 3:12 remaining. The Johnnies reduced the Spartans to a fourth-and-one, but Zimbelman was able to scramble and lift a down pass that was carried by junior wide Michael Boland to breathe new life into Aurora. Zimbelman would rush to the Johnnies 7-yard line with less than a minute to go. It would all come down to a fourth and a one-yard-line goal with just 17 seconds to go. Zimbelman would rush to his right, but senior defensive lineman Collin Franz forced a fumble recovered by senior defensive lineman Seth Morem to seal a victory for the Johnnies.

