New Mexican fashion designer Dustin Argumedo hopes to build a 100% sustainable brand

Dustin Argumedo’s love for fashion led him to the Fashion Institute of Design & Merchandising in Los Angeles.

For someone who has never fully integrated, the former Manzano 2013 high school thrives in the atmosphere.

“I’ve always wanted to create,” he says. “It is an outlet that I am grateful to have today.”

Argumedo has always had a love for fashion. Yet it wasn’t until he worked at G by Guess at the Coronado Center while in high school that he discovered a possible career.

“When I started working there, I realized there wasn’t a lot of creativity in menswear,” he says.

Argumedo was one of nine students to be presented at the “FIDM DEBUT Show” on July 15, which highlights the work of FIDM students graduating from the Advanced Fashion Design program.

FIDM is a private specialized vocational college, preparing students for careers in design, business and entertainment.

“All of DEBUT’s students have found unique inspirations for their collections and we are very proud of them for successfully completing their advanced fashion design degrees,” said Barbara Bundy, vice president of education at the FIDM. “They researched their ideas carefully. … Their collections reflect this hard work, whether inspired by heritage, the environment, travel or other sources.

Argumedo presented its first fashion collection at the show.

The title of his men’s clothing collection, “MACHISMO LATINX” is a play on the Latinx term “machismo”, which alludes to the concept of being “manly” and “self-sufficient.”

He describes his collection as a combination of fitted and structured looks with comfortable and clean aspects, made from a combination of tropical wools and knits.

“I knew I wanted to create a collection for men,” says Argumedo. “The concept was to redefine the term ‘macho’. In Hispanic culture, there is still a toxic masculinity today. If you are seen as something different, it is looked down upon. I wanted to create clothes that you can wear while still being seen as manly. I want to take the term and redefine it.

Looking at his collection, Argumedo admits he was influenced by New Mexico.

He used yellow and earthy colors that sort of worked together.

“I didn’t realize it at first,” he says. “Growing up in the middle of nature and having access to it has definitely shaped me. “

Argumedo cultivated the collection throughout the nine-month program at FIDM.

There were bumps in the road along the way.

“Due to the pandemic, we had to learn from a distance,” he says. “We did not have access to all the resources available to design students in previous years. We had to think outside the box to do our job. “

Argumedo is grateful for the program and the opportunity to present its first collection.

The bulk of its collection was designed and created during the last two months of the program. He also had the opportunity to assist other design students in the preparation of their show.

“We were doing other classes and at the end of the day I was working on patterns and sewing samples,” he says. “The fittings via Zoom were interesting. Although towards the end of the program, we were allowed to adjust our clothes on the models. “

Like many others during the pandemic, Argumedo had to work to overcome his creative blockages.

“I decided to focus on the little details to make this collection and be consistent,” he says. “Once I focused on that, the rest fell into place. “

After graduation, he plans to continue his studies at FIDM to earn his bachelor’s degree and seek an internship with a sustainable brand, such as Patagonia.

Her career ambitions are high and include running her own sustainable fashion brand and being invited to join the Council of Fashion Designers of America (CFDA).

“I would love to live in Europe and run a fashion house,” he says. “I want to have a fashion brand that is 100% sustainable and has no waste. I think the fashion industry is working to become more responsible when it comes to waste. As a designer, I have to lead this change for myself.