Fashion Frenzie, Locatelli best in Goodtimes elims – Harnesslink

Departure from outside at the start of 3rd race, Fashion Frenzie and driver Louis-Philippe Roy took no prisoners as they led from start to finish winning the $ 30,000 Goodtimes Stake First Division Elimination for Foals Trotting Three years at Mohawk Park on Saturday. With Logan Park (Jody Jamieson) leading the pocket trip, Roy had it easy with Fashion Frenzie, spending the half mile in a pedestrian: 58. Then down the stretch, Dancinginthedark M (Tim Tetrick) finished first with Colonial As It (Yannick Gingras) as they accelerated three quarters in 1: 26.2. From there it was a walk in the park for Fashion Frenzie as they held the field at bay down the home stretch, gaining a length and a half in 1: 53.2. Dancinginthedark M was second and Logan Park third. Ritson (James MacDonald) was fourth with On A Streak (Bob McClure) fifth. For Fashion Frenzie, it was her second consecutive victory and her fourth triumph in eight starts for coach Richard Moreau. The gelding son of Archangel is co-owned by the Ecurie Francis Richard, Mario Bourgea, Pierre Guillemette and Sylvain Richard, all from Quebec. He paid $ 5.80 to win. After the first half in: 58, said Roy. It would have been difficult for them to catch up with us. My horse was very game from there. I am very high on this horse. At each start, it does not heat up too much and is very pleasant to handle. REPLAY FASHION FRENZIE In the 4e Goodtimes second elimination division race, the race roughly in the hands of Sonofamistery (Tim Tetrick) who led the field down the home stretch, then made a mistake and came out of stride, building up an effort decent closing from Locatelli (Andy McCarthy) to win it. Publicity Seeker (Doug McNair) was the first in the lead with Warrawee Whisper (Jonathan Dury) in second in the first quarter in: 27.4. That’s when Tetrick took the lead in Sonofamistery and they took the lead at the half-mile mark in: 56.4. In the home stretch, Locatelli and McCarthy finished first with Macho Martini (Bob McClure) three-quarter second in 1: 25.2. At the start of the home stretch, Sonofamistery seemed comfortable in the lead. Publicity Seeker slipped out of the pocket and just as they started on the outside Sonofamistery slipped. Locatelli, who was already away, was unaffected by the break and won by a half length over Publicity Seeker with Warrawee Whisper third. Tokyo Seelster (Yannick Gingras) fourth and Macho Martini fifth also participated in the final. A gelding son of muscle hill, it was the third victory this year for Locatelli. He is trained by Nancy Takter for co-owners John Fielding, Steve Helmbecker and Black Horse Racing. He paid $ 12.20 to win. I thought he would be good tonight, said McCarthy of Locatelli. It (Sonofamistery) didn’t affect us at all. I wanted to be in a position ahead or be the first. Once we were outside and I removed his earplugs he was going strong. REPLAY LOCATELLI The top five in the official order return next Saturday for the $ 240,000 Goodtimes Stakes final. For the full race results, Click here. By Steve Wolf, for Harnesslink

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://harnesslink.com/canada/fashion-frenzie-locatelli-best-in-goodtimes-elims/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos