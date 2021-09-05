Meghan Markle’s engagement dress designer “blew up failed fashion brand money on exotic lingerie”

The glamorous designer of Meghan Markles’ 56,000 engagement dress has been accused of wasting her business money on luxury lingerie and expensive hair salon dates before it collapsed.

Documents released by the High Court detail extraordinary new claims that Australians Tamara Ralph and her former business partner Michael Russo personally got rich before their fashion brand collapsed in March.

Ralph & Russo was renowned for designing stunning haute couture dresses for stars such as Gwyneth Paltrow and Kylie Minogue.

But earlier this year, The Mail on Sunday revealed how the couple were accused of looting the fashion house to fund the jet-set lifestyle.

Ms Ralph, who is sued by the company through its directors for $ 20.8 million in damages, has vigorously denied the allegations. Now, in the recently released legal documents submitted by the company, it is claimed that:

Ms. Ralph spent over 300 of the company’s money on luxury lingerie at Agent Provocateur in Paris and 130 on eyelash treatment;

Over 1,500 was spent on weekly brushings for Ms Ralph at the trendy Larry King hair salon in South Kensington, London, billed to a corporate credit card;

Two of the fashion brand bosses refused to pay a $ 15,000 bill for Ms Ralph’s stay at a five-star hotel, prompting her to claim that they discriminated against her because she was pregnant.

Ms. Ralph complained that her salary of 225,000 was extremely low for someone in her position. Ms Ralph and Mr Russo were acclaimed in December 2017 for designing the sheer gown worn by Meghan Markle for her engagement. Less than four years later, the company collapsed and owed 23 million to creditors and the tax authorities.

In a witness statement, Paul Appleton, a director of the company, blamed Ms Ralph and Mr Russo for the collapse, adding: The founding directors personally enriched themselves beyond their contractual rights.

Ms Ralph dismisses the allegations and says the cash flow problems were primarily caused by Russo, accusing him of embezzling company funds and subjecting her to a campaign of abusive intimidation, harassment and abuse. sex discrimination.

Dan Morrison, an attorney for the company, claimed that the 300 spent at Agent Provocateur was put on a company credit card and then classified as a loan to Ms Ralph. A model is seen above wearing Agent Provocateur lingerie

Mr. Russo called Ms. Ralph’s allegations misleading and false.

When the company collapsed, Ms. Ralph owed 195,436 director loans, which she has since paid off, while Mr. Russo owed $ 2.6 million.

Ms Ralph says her directors’ loans were not used to extract money from the company but as an appropriate accounting mechanism. She said she had not received enough details about spending on lingerie to be able to answer.

She was unaware that a company credit card had been used for her eyelash treatment, and only put brushings on expenses for interviews, photoshoots or meetings when no third party would pay, she added.

Emails submitted to the court reveal tensions between Ms Ralph and executives over the use of the funds.

It is claimed that in November 2020, two bosses of Ralph & Russo refused to pay his 15,000 bill for a stay at a five-star hotel in London. Ms Ralph had moved to Monaco to live with her billionaire Anglo-Indian boyfriend Bhanu Choudhrie.

It’s not a matter of opinion, Tamara. It’s just not a business trip, wrote Robin Maxe, the company’s chief operating officer.

Mr Appleton claimed Ms Ralph reported the two bosses to human resources and claimed they were discriminating against her because she was pregnant. Ultimately, the company footed the bill, he added.

Her spokesperson said the bill relates to a business trip at the company’s request while she was pregnant. The cost was reimbursed to the company, he added.

In February, a month before the label collapsed, Ms Ralph was asked about her debts to the company. She agreed to repay the money but added: I took extremely low wages for many years (the market rates for my level are 5 million a year, while I take 220,000).

Her spokesperson insisted Ms Ralph did not believe her pay was low. She is suing for sex discrimination and victimization, he added.