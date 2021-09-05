Tweets about Zendaya’s “Wet” dress show, she caused a sensation in Venice





It’s hard to say what sparked the most reactions at the Venice International Film Festival on Friday September 3: the premiere of Dune or the Zendayas Balmain star leather dress. While the film by Denis Villeneuve received an eight-minute standing ovation, the wet dress was the topic of conversation on Twitter. Fans couldn’t forget the actors’ personalized look and seemed both confused and grateful in their tweets. Balmain’s Instagram account explained that the Zendayas dress that she wore with a 93 carat emerald necklace was designed especially for her by Olivier Rousteing. It was crafted from sculpturally structured leather, which required the team to use an exact model of her bust. I’m so proud of this dress, Rousteing wrote in his own post. Balmain’s creative director also described Zendaya as a goddess and thanked her for showing off our craftsmanship. Posting multiple times on the Zendayas dress, Balmain showed the manufacturing process including the initial sketch and cast model, noting that Rousteing took full advantage of the Balmain workshop and the house’s artisanal tradition. The captions were full of praise for the actor, with one calling her a sensation and the other saying she took the 78th Venice International Film Festival by storm in a personalized Balmain. Fans on Twitter clearly agreed. They shared their own praise for the Dune star and her latest look, many of them expressing their wonder at the wet look of the dress. Balmain really went mad, one person tweeted. How to make a dress look wet and dry at the same time lol? Another also amazed how wet her dress looks, adding that the star was killing and looking amazing. Other people had nothing to say about the material of the dresses, they just wanted it to be known that they thought he was a perfect fit with the star. Zendayas dress is WOW, one person tweeted. During this time, another noted that they can’t stop thinking about Zendaya in that Balmain dress, and others have added similar thoughts. The wet dress had to be special. Zendaya is known for her gorgeous looks, and even the outfits fans don’t see on the red carpet look amazing. Law Roach, who styled it for the Dune premiere, posted a video of the star in another stunning ensemble, this one, a Dion Lee white dress and captioned it, The Dress You Haven’t Seen. Despite all the attention Zendaya garnered at the premiere of Dune, she said her role in the movie is very, very small. Talk to Empire, she said she was only on set for four days and did not want to leave. Looking forward to the planned sequel, however, she shared that she couldn’t wait to explore her character further. Dune, which hits theaters on October 22, also stars Timothe Chalamet, Rebecca Ferguson, Oscar Isaac, Josh Brolin, Javier Bardem, Sharon Duncan-Brewster, Stellan Skarsgrd, Dave Bautista and Chen Chang.

