Fashion
How the British Raj Influenced Punjab Dress: The Tribune India
Anu H Gupta
The Indian subcontinent has always attracted the attention of travelers and invaders from all over the world, be it the Greeks, Mughals, Portuguese or British. Their travels and invasions, as well as trade and commercial ties with India, have always left an imprint on its culture, heritage and social structure.
The British influence is especially still evident in our upbringing, lifestyle and clothing – whether it be vests or coats worn over Indian clothing like kurta pajamas or lightweight synthetic dupattas draped by the women. The westernization of formal education in the Punjab has been another factor. As Western clothing was introduced to young people in the form of school uniforms, students got used to it, continuing to wear clothing similar to adults.
Jasvinder Kaur, a textile expert who has done extensive research on the subject, has published a mind-boggling book, “Influences of the British Raj on Attire and Textiles of Punjab” on this subject. She traces these impacts not only in her writing, but also in the accompanying visuals. The book draws on various incidents and anecdotes to show this influence, a major source being people of different strata visiting his father’s house in Jalandhar, wearing clothing bearing a strong English influence.
She writes that this impact was initially concentrated among the royals and the upper class, but gradually spread to the masses. It was, obviously, a mixture of Western fashion with Indian clothing. Indian Maharajas depicted in 19th century paintings wore loose clothing. But as the British Raj took hold, the clothes of the royals became more fitted. The most popular outfits for men were achkan and sherwani, two beautiful combinations of English and Indian elements. The impact and influence of European culture was also clearly visible in wearing panties, commonly known as “birjiz”, socks with dress shoes, wearing short hair and maintaining a clean shaven appearance as well. that changing clothes several times a day for leisure, sports, work, etc. Turban bands and tuxedo belts were part of the uniforms worn by male servants.
The Raj’s influence on clothing and textiles was not only limited to men, but was also visible in women’s clothing, especially color combinations, new fabrics and materials. Imported factory-made fabrics, fabrics thinner than thick home-woven khadi have become popular as well as the preferred choice for veils. Floral patterned georgettes and imported fabrics, such as “dilkipyaas”, were among them. In order to conquer the market in India, the British targeted the production of local goods. Many factories in Britain were producing cheaper cotton textiles as well as lightweight synthetic textiles which entered the Indian market over time.
A very small portion of Indian women (mostly from prominent Christian families or Indian royalty) began to wear Western clothing. This section of women also engaged in sports such as tennis and horseback riding, best enjoyed in Western attire. Blouses for sarees, especially with different sleeves like leg of lamb, etc., evolved and women from wealthy families began to wear fur coats and capes with sarees. The use of imported makeup, hair curlers and their availability in major cities added another dimension to the way Punjabi women dressed. Accessorizing the outfit through brooches, handbags and jewelry inspired by the art deco movement also showed this influence.
In order to meet European standards in India, a specialized and specific industry has been set up to produce napkins, tablecloths, nets, etc. With this, not only was the hand loom industry affected, but with the introduction of synthetic dyes from Europe, traditional natural dyeing techniques began to fade as well.
The book contains many intriguing subsections that deal with a variety of topics the Raj had an impact on; yet sometimes you wish there was more to know and learn. The book also discusses many interesting crochet and knitting techniques, as well as the effect of European style and designs on the patterns or letters embroidered by Punjabi women on everyday objects.
The book reveals how the Punjabis were fascinated or influenced by British rulers or officials, who made them adopt or adapt to their ways.
