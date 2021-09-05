TOWIE’s Frankie Sims sizzles in a minidress as she joins sisters Chloe and Demi at a party

She never fails to make the impulses beat in her avant-garde ensembles.

And Frankie Sims put on a very busty show in a strapless snakeskin mini dress as she stepped out in Mayfair on Saturday night.

The TOWIE star, 25, turned heads by joining her equally glamorous sisters Chloe, 38, and Demi, 25, for an evening at the popular French restaurant Bagatelle.

Wow: Frankie Sims put on a very busty display in a strapless snakeskin mini dress as she stepped out in Mayfair on Saturday night

Frankie looked stunning as she stepped out in the thigh-low blue dress and a pair of matching stilettos.

She wore her long braids in a sleek middle parting and let her locks cascade down to her waist as she strutted to dinner.

The TOWIE star wore a blue mini bag that perfectly matched her outfit and accessorized with a pair of silver hoops and a simple bangle.

Frankie looked flawless as she pulled out everything for the occasion in a face full of glamorous makeup, including strokes of mascara and lip liner.

Trio: The TOWIE star turned heads by joining her equally glamorous sisters Chloe and Demi for an evening at the popular French restaurant Bagatelle

Stylish: Frankie looked stunning as she stepped out in the blue, thigh-high dress and a pair of matching strappy pumps

Meanwhile, Demi showcased an edgy display in a forest green knitted beanie.

She showcased her tight abs in a striking pale green jumpsuit and completed the edgy ensemble with a pair of long mesh gloves.

The reality TV star stepped out in a pair of neon stiletto heels and carried an enviable Prada crossbody bag.

Demi wore her blonde peroxide braid in loose waves under her trendy hat and braided both front strands for the night out with her sisters.

Turn heads: Meanwhile, Demi showcased an edgy display in a forest green knit beanie and showcased her tight abs in a striking pale green jumpsuit and mesh gloves

Work: The reality TV star stepped out in a pair of neon strappy high heels and wore an enviable Prada crossbody bag as she flaunted her curves throughout

And Chloe looked effortlessly chic in an all-black ensemble of faux leather shorts and a matching tasseled jacket.

The Sims’ older sister beamed as she worked her angles for the cameras in the hot pants and accentuated her toned legs in a pair of black heels.

Chloe looked stunning with her curly hair in big, glamorous waves as she showed off a confident display in the sleek ensemble.

Stunning: Chloe looked effortlessly chic in an all-black set of faux leather shorts and a matching tasseled jacket

Chic: The Sims’ older sister beamed as she worked her angles for the cameras in the hot pants and accentuated her toned legs in a pair of black heels

In early August, the bosses of TOWIE were accused of acting “irresponsibly” after cruelly killing 10 young cast members “without warning” when they told newbies “you will be a star”.

The devastated group were sacked ahead of the start of Series 29 in hastily-organized meetings last month, which many mistakenly believed to be screenplay consultations.

MailOnline revealed that the brutal slaughter left the cast ‘clueless’ after selling a dream by the TV bosses and that they are now facing financial hardship in incredibly tough economic times.

Leading the Way: Chloe looked stunning with her curly hair in big, glamorous waves as she showed off a confident display in the stylish ensemble while dating her two younger sisters

A talent management source told MailOnline: “It has been a difficult time financially for most people, it was their careers and TOWIE did indeed fire a bunch of young people from their jobs and for what reason?

“There was no problem with anyone on the show, they could have given them an extra six months or the chance to look for other opportunities, but firing them all overnight was irresponsible.

“The cast thought they were meeting with the producers for a catch-up before filming resumed in August, so everyone was ready and excited for their updates, but without warning they were kicked from the show.”