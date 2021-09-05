Charlie Watts’ bespoke style

Style is the answer to everything, Charles Bukowski, of all people, once said in a talk that still floats in the ether of YouTube. Swigging Schlitz from a Bottle, the hailed Underground winner spoke of one of the few traits one can possess without ever acquiring.

Bullfighters have style, and so do boxers, Bukowski said. He had seen more men in style inside the prison than outside its walls, he also argued somewhat questionably. Doing a boring thing in style is better than doing a dangerous thing without it, he then added and that, at least, seems unmistakable.

No one has ever accused Rolling Stones drummer Charlie Watts, who died at the age of 80 on Tuesday, of stupidity. Yet he was so granite and inconspicuous compared to his bandmates smoothing out their makeup, thrift stores and feathers that it was easy to get distracted by the ineffable Cool Watts that anchored the sound of the Stones and swayed. was based on a lineage much older than rock.

Long before joining what is commonly referred to as the world’s greatest rock n roll band, Watts, a trained graphic designer who learned to play after giving up the banjo and turning one’s body into a drum, was a seasoned session player. He considered himself deep down as a jazzman; its heroes were musicians like Duke Ellington, Charlie Parker, Miles Davis, Lester Young and phenomenal pop crooners like the unjustly forgotten Billy Eckstine.

He studied famous dressers like Fred Astaire, men who found a style and rarely strayed from it throughout their lives. A famous story about the Stones describes them starving in order to earn enough money to recruit a drummer who was in no rush to join the group at the time. Literally! Keith Richards wrote in Life, his excellent memoir from 2010. We shoplifted to get Charlie Watts back.

Watts was expensive at the time and, in this case, chose an image for himself that rarely looked any other way. To be honest he once said GQ, I have a very old-fashioned and traditional dress.





When her group mates Mick Jagger and Richards began peacocks in velvets from Carnaby Road, second-hand rags from Portobello Road, Moroccan djellabas, boas, sequined jumpsuits and dresses torn from their wives’ wardrobes or girlfriends, Watts continued to dress as soberly as a lawyer. And when, in the late 1970s, Jagger and Richards started adding suits to their wardrobes, their selections tended to feature cinched waists, four-way lapels, checkerboard patterns, or bag pants. Oxford of the brilliant and flamboyant upstart Tommy Nutter.

I always felt totally out of place with the Rolling Stones, said Watts GQ, at least in terms of style. Photographs emerged of the group with everyone wearing sneakers and Watts in a pair of lace-up shoes from 19th century Mayfair shoemaker George Cleverley. I hate sneakers, he said, that is, athletic shoes. Even if they are in fashion.

Maybe in a way Watts was just ahead of the other Stones and the rest of us in purely stylistic terms, more evolved in his understanding of conventions and how to stealthily subvert them, much like a musician from jazz improvising on fundamental melodies. There might even have been something punk about his early determination to forgo people like Nutter and instead hang out with some of Savile Row’s most venerable tailors, places still so low-key in the 1970s that they often had no sign on their doors. It was his brilliance to mold what these tailors did to his own tastes.

Take, for example, the 1971 Peter Webb footage, lost for 40 years before being rediscovered in the last decade, depicting young Watts and Richards from the Sticky fingers sessions at the height of their glory. Richards is fabulously dressed in black zippered leather, black and white graphic pattern velor pants, contrast pattern shirt, custom leather shoulder strap and buccaneer shag. Watts, on the other hand, wears a three-piece suit with a six-button waistcoat in what appears to be a deadpan burgomaster’s loden.

Or grab the double-breasted dove-gray morning coat that mature Watts wears in another photo of himself and his wife, Shirley, at an England social season event like Ascot. (The couple raised Arabian horses.) Beautifully cut for its compact figure (he was 5ft 8in tall), it is worn with a pale pink waistcoat and tie, a shirt with rounded collars pinned under the knot, a style he first glimpsed and copied from the cover of Dexter Gordons’ compelling jazz classic Our man in Paris.

The Rolling Stones in 1964 (Charlie Watts second from right) (Getty Images)

Each of these suits was bespoke, the last one sewn by H. Huntsman & Sons, a Savile Row institution that has been dressing British swells since 1849. It was one of only two tailoring companies that Watts has worked with throughout. throughout his life.

Mr. Watts was one of the most elegant gentlemen I have had the pleasure of working with, said Dario Carnera, cutting manager at Huntsman, in an email. He imbued his own sartorial flair in every commission. He had been in charge of the establishment for more than 50 years, the craftsman added. (In the Huntsman catalog there is always a Springfield striped fabric from Watts.)

By his own rough estimate, Watts owned several hundred suits, at least as many pairs of shoes, an almost untold amount of custom shirts and ties, so much clothing, in fact, that, overturning a sexist fashion cliché, he was his wife who complained that her husband was spending too much time in front of the mirror.

Watts rarely wore his attire on stage, preferring the practicality and anonymity of short-sleeved shirts or T-shirts for concerts or tours. It is in civilian life that he cultivates, and ends up perfecting, a sartorial image as elegant, serene and impeccable as his playing on the drums.

This article originally appeared in The New York Times.