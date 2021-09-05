Cynthia Erivo makes a glamorous fashion statement in a yellow top and pink feathered skirt

Cynthia Erivo grabbed attention as she graced the premiere of Last Night in Soho with her presence on Saturday in a must-have neon outfit.

The talented actress stunned a fan of stunned spectators when she arrived in a must-have pineapple tank top, which she teamed with a feathered ankle-length skirt in hot pink.

Unable to erase an infectious smile, the Daytime Emmy Award winner, 34, sported a dazzling silver ring.

Putting on quite a show, Cynthia seemed to be having a whale of a time as she was overall blown away and sent kisses to her adoring fans.

Accessorizing her look with a chunky silver chain necklace, the chewing gum star donned a coordinating nose ring, as well as a collection of hoops along her ears.

She raised her waist in a pair of sheer strappy heels, which showcased her navy nails.

Cynthia was joined at the premiere by alleged couple Anya Taylor-Joy and Matt Smith, who both star in Last Night In Soho.

Anya, 25, and Matt, 38, were seen very comfortable earlier today as they arrived in Venice by water taxi.

It is directed by Edgar Wright and was one of the films pushed back amid the Covid pandemic.

Thriller: Anya and Matt return to screens in upcoming cooler Last Night In Soho, slated for release in October 2021

With theaters opening across the world once again, its release is slated for October 2021.

Anya plays a seemingly spooky showgirl from 1960s London, whom a modern fashion student aspires to be.

The young fashionista – played by Thomasin McKenzie – begins to connect with Anya’s hedonistic “ghost”, channeling her into her work as a designer.