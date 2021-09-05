Davison High School student hosts back-home clothing swap





DAVISON, me. (WJRT) – It’s one of the most important nights for many high school students and at Davison High School one student wants to make sure this year’s homecoming dance is a night to remember for all of her classmates. Davison High School Senior Sophia Biazza says that after the year they had she wanted to find a way to give back to the community. Now she is looking for donations of lightly used formal clothing, so that no student feels left out. It’s really important to me because I think everyone deserves to have a really fun night out and to be at their best too, so I think it’s going to be really exciting this year, she said. Biazza is hosting a back home clothing swap at her school starting next week and it’s not the first time she’s done something like this. Before COVID We did it and we just did it like a free dress. Anyone who needed a dress can come and pick one, but I wanted to do it again this year because I finally had a comeback home. But I also wanted to add an element where people could sell their own dresses. With the high prices of the dresses and gowns, Biazza wanted to give not only Davison’s students, but the community the opportunity to purchase affordable clothing. We charged $ 10 just so we could try and get more clothes racks because that’s something we were really missing and then also if we had any extra money we were going to do a program of angel where if a girl tried on the dress and she adored it and couldn’t afford it maybe we can help sponsor her. Right now, Biazza says they have around 200 dresses, but are looking to collect more gently used donations. This moment when the girl finds the perfect dress that she just loves, it makes me so happy to see everyone and especially because it will be cheaper and help a lot of families. The Homecoming Apparel Exchange will take place at Davison High School starting Tuesday, September 7. For more details on the event’s times and where you can make a donation, see the leaflet below: It’s one of the most important nights for many high school students and at Davison High School one student wants to make sure the prom is a night to remember for all of her classmates. (WJRT) Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.

