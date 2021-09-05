Rebel women take season opener at Memphis Twilight





MEMPHIS, Tennessee. Ole Miss cross country started her 2021 campaign with a team victory in the women and a place in the top three rebel men’s teams under the lights of Memphis Twilight on Saturday night. The No. 15 Ole Miss women won their season debut in a dominant fashion with just five runners, placing all five in the top 13 en route to a wide 38-80 victory over runner-up Middle Tennessee in the varsity 5K race. . Cate Tracht led the way for the Rebels in fourth place with a PR close to 17: 43.33, leading a trio of Rebels that included Brooke Gilmore in fifth (17: 47.21, PR) and first year Hannah ielfield in his first collegiate race in sixth (17: 53.67, best collegiate). Not far behind were Morgan claire rose in 10 (18: 16.17, PR) and Makayla fick in 13 (18: 20.23, PR). In the men’s four-mile college race, Ole Miss No.18 finished third overall and was the top Division I school in competition. Newcomer Dereck Elkins was the favorite for the Rebels, finishing fourth in his first race at Ole Miss after being transferred from State of Texas at a four-mile time of 19: 39.02. Senior Dalton stallion was not far behind in sixth place at 19: 40.68, and was followed by Jack Filan (18th, 20: 12.88), Baylor franklin (20, 20: 13,87), pink chase (51st, 20: 59.35), Miles phillips (59th, 21: 09.67) and Jacob Lough (90th, 21: 47.69). Ole Miss Cross Country will be off next week before getting a preview of what the NCAA South Regional Course will be held at the North Alabama Showcase, held on September 17 in Huntsville. 5K Women Team Results

1. # 15 Be Miss 38 2. Middle Tennessee 80

3. Lee (Tenn.) 82

4. # 7 Alabama 122

5. Western Kentucky 166

– 17 others Individual Results Women 4. Cate Tracht 17: 43.33

5. Brooke Gilmore 17: 47.21 PR

6. Hannah ielfield 17: 53.67 PR

ten. Morgan claire rose 18: 16.17 RP

13. Makayla fick 18: 20.23 PR Scores of the 4 thousand men’s teams 1. Lee (Tenn.) 44

2. Alabama-Huntsville 68

3. # 18 Be Miss 93 4. Middle Tennessee 107

5. Central Arkansas 148

– 15 others Individual Results Men 4. Dereck Elkins 19: 39.02

6. Dalton stallion 19: 40.68

18. Jack Filan 20: 12.88

20. Baylor franklin 20: 13.87

51. pink chase 20: 59.35

59. Miles phillips 21: 09.67

90. Jacob Lough 21: 47.69 For more information on Ole Miss Track & Field and Cross Country, follow the Rebels on Twitter (@OleMissTrack),FacebookandInstagram.

