Fashion
We just tried these 8 fall outfits and fell in love
Changing rooms still look like a real novelty after months of online-only shopping, so to celebrate the arrival of fall collections, our editors have been to the stores so they can give you our honest reviews. This month we went to the main street, tried new handbags and tested some buzzy collaborations and this time, we’ve put together eight fall outfits from the pieces we’ve most admired from the F / W 21 collections.
Our team have tried so many iconic items, from Bottega boots to trendy Christopher Kanes tees, and each tried different aesthetics for fall. You’ll find something grunge, something from the 70s, and something with a back-to-school spirit. So, whatever your style camp this fall, we think you’ll find an outfit or two ideas to try out. We visited the personal shopping rooms at Browns Fashion and MATCHESFASHION.COM, and because we’re not just novelty pieces, we also went to the Hurrs rental platform space in Selfridges. Rental doesn’t have to be just for wedding guest outfits, we love the idea of borrowing a fabulous coat for a week or two.
Keep scrolling to see the eight outfit ideas we really love for fall, put together from some of the strongest collections on the market.
EMMA SPEDDING, EDITOR
I’ll be honest, I don’t know what happened to me at Browns. It’s a very little outfit for me, but I’m in it. I like to balance the splashes of Billie Eilish green with a classic trench coat, which makes it less outwardly.
Buy the look
Totme Double-breasted trench coat (650)
Christophe kane Eco-Friendly Crystal Long Sleeve T-Shirt (345)
Bottega Veneta Green leather clutch with double knot (930)
Balenciaga Black Tractor Leather Boots (795)
This Prada nylon blazer is actually from the men’s department, and I love its oversized square cut. These Burberry moccasins are also a Wow fall item for me and would go well with jeans or midi dresses.
Buy the look
Prada Re-Nylon single-breasted jacket (1600)
Simone rocha Pearl Cardigan (650)
Burberry Black Patent Leather T-Bar Shoes (520)
Chlo Small Black Leather Kiss Crossbody Bag (1250)
Brunello Cucinelli Straight leg jeans (950)
HANNAH ALMASSI, EDITOR-IN-CHIEF
“One of my favorite movies for fashion inspiration is Laura Mars eyes. So whenever this 70s costume look comes back into fashion I’m always going to go all out for it. The outfit centers around Rejina Pyo’s orange and brown dagger-neck cardigan, which has obsessed me for months. It will go well with jeans, but I much prefer to dress it in a totally retro way. “
Buy the look
Beautiful Freud St James wool cavalry twill suit jacket (845)
Rejina Pyo Blake belted ribbed cotton-blend cardigan ($ 325)
Gucci Pleated checked linen midi skirt (1250)
Line Mary Jane square-toe leather pumps (920)
Saint Laurent Maillon medium leather cross-body bag (1890)
“Blame it on the back-to-school vibe I’m in, but I’m into this bookish ‘dark academia’ idea of dungarees layered over stylish shirts. It’s simple but effective and very easy to recreate with what is already in your closet. Although, I wouldn’t say no to either of those things popping up in my closet. “
Buy the look
Emilia wickstead Freya square-neck speckled denim midi dress (1460)
JW Anderson Cotton poplin shirt with Peter Pan collar (380)
Jil sander Sphere-Link neck warmer (360)
Andrea Wazen Mandaloun 85 knotted leather sandals (340)
REMI AFOLABI, VIDEO CONTENT CREATOR
“Kermit green is here for me this fall. I paired this stunning Bottega knit shirt with this bold blue Stella skirt for a striking take on the colorblock trend. I also paired this combo with the very Bottega boots. coveted for a contrast kick with the feminine flare of the skirt. The lightweight Totme throw-over leather jacket is perfect for days that don’t require too many layers. “
Buy the look
Totme Army leather jacket (1600)
Bottega Veneta Ribbed polo shirt (750)
Stella mccartney Flared skirt (675)
Prada Cléo bag (1700)
“I couldn’t help but obsess over Sacais’s unique take on the high waisted midi skirt. (As you can probably tell, I love lunchtime.) Utility-style pockets to pleated details crisp, I’m all over that khaki nylon. number. Again, I’ve paired them with chunky boots for the ultimate utility style combo. “
Buy the look
Kassl Raincoat with pockets and studs (750)
Sacai Cargo skirt (685)
Staud Scotty bag (270)
Bottega Veneta Chelsea boots with notched sole (845)
JOY MONTGOMERY, SHOPPING PUBLISHER
“While I don’t usually wear big dresses, there is something about this season’s prairie dress style that has piqued my interest. With its on-trend ruffles and dramatic full skirt, it’s a dream for those. who like a bit of retro style. I’ll be wearing this with my vintage loafers now, then swapping brown knee-length boots when winter comes. “
Buy the look
Seraphine The ruffled summer dress (45)
Old Brown braided leather loafers (82)
“I love the texture that the homespun trend has brought to the fall collections, a season typically dominated by minimalist silhouettes and neutral colourways. Quilting is a style that Sea NY has really incorporated and executed beautifully. This skirt is the perfect foil for my favorite Ganni logo t-shirt from last season and the high-low appeal is very Scandinavian. Just add chunky boots and a sheepskin coat for the colder months. “
Buy the look
Ganni Vase t-shirt (75)
COS Oversized organic cotton trench coat (150)
Sea Tilleul skirt (34)
