Fashion designers bring the Cross Colors clothing line to Meridian





MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) – The famous Cross Colors clothing line took off in the 90s with the aim of making an impact on the fashion industry with its positive messages. It has now made its way to the Mississippi Arts and Entertainment Experience as a new exhibit. The MAX pays homage to designers Patrick Kelly and Thomas TJ Walker in the exhibition which features clothing, sketches and related ephemeral objects. It’s almost like a homecoming. It’s basically a homecoming for me – being here originally and coming back after all these years. It’s amazing to have an exhibit that shows the hard work and everything we’ve done over the past 30 years, Walker said. A native of Toomsuba, Walker launched the brand in 1989 with his fashion designer partner Carl Jones. Carl Jones gave me my first job in Los Angeles, and we’re still business partners today. The brand was so successful that several things launched the brand. One thing that made the brand pivot or take off to raise awareness was when it was on display on the Fresh Prince of Bel-Air. Will Smith wore the product, Walker said. Walker and Kellys clothing has been worn by many celebrities like Bruno Mars, Cardi B and many more. Cross Colors is back. The big thing that helped people realize we’re back was Bruno Mars and Cardi B. Those two people when they wore these clothes during the Grammys on stage. It was amazing, Walker said. Cross Colors has helped establish a black youth-based fashion market with the message of bias-free clothing. We certainly realized very early on that you have to surround yourself with young people to know what to give them because they will let you know. This is what we did in the 90s and still do today. They really drive the business. Without them and the downtime we have, we wouldn’t be successful, Walker said. The exhibition will end on January 8 next year. Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.wtok.com/2021/09/04/fashion-designers-bringing-cross-colours-clothing-line-meridian/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos