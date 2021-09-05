Fashion
Khushi Kapoor outfits a strappy dress with an expensive mini bag for lunch, here’s what it costs | Fashion trends
- Khushi Kapoor pairs a powder pink printed strappy midi dress with an expensive Jacquemus belt bag for lunch with her friend. Read on to find out the price of her mini bag.
By Krishna Priya Pallavi, Delhi
SEPTEMBER 05, 2021
Boney Kapoor and Sridevi’s youngest daughter Khushi Kapoor may not have made her debut in the film industry, but has already established herself as a style icon with her voguish sartorial choices. The Gen-Z icon effortlessly combines Bollywood glamor with New York-inspired street style choices, proving she’s an aspiring trailblazer. Her latest look for a date with her friend is our favorite look right now.
Khushi Kapoor enjoyed an outing with her friend in Mumbai on Saturday. She looked absolutely chic in her outfit. Her friend posted the photos on her Instagram account and caused a stir online.
Khushi chose a cute dress with spaghetti straps and paired it with a belted bag for the outing. She channeled the seasonal vibes with the color of her outfit and accessory. If you need a look for your next date with your best friend, take inspiration from Janhvi Kapoor’s sister.
Khushi chose a blush pink print strappy dress for lunch with her friend. The dress featured barely visible straps, keyhole details on the square neckline, and intricate cutouts in the back.
The swirl print in a hot pink hue enhanced Khushi’s midi look which came with a bodycon silhouette and a back slit. She paired it with a delicate gold chain, silver stud earrings and nude strappy pumps.
Khushi wore a Jacquemus Riviera embossed textured belt bag in a candy pink hue around her waist to complement her chic avatar in the slip dress. The luxury mini bag is available on the Farfetch website for Approximately 37,519 ($ 514).
Khushi left her luscious, wavy braids open in a middle parting for lunch. A nude lip shade, flushed cheeks, and minimal makeup completed Khushi’s glamor with the outfit.
Khushi Kapoor is the youngest daughter of Boney Kapoor and Sridevi and the youngest sister of Janhvi Kapoor. She continued her graduate studies in New York.
