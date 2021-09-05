Fashion
Fashion Week returns to New York with an energy in person
After a long hiatus due to the coronavirus pandemic, New York is opening its Spring / Summer 2022 Fashion Week with the return of in-person catwalks featuring big names like Tom Ford and Altuzarra.
But Covid-related restrictions will rob the series of some of its usual international flavor when it rolls out this week.
The pandemic eclipsed the last two fashion weeks, in September 2020 and February 2021, as both were dominated by virtual catwalks.
Steven Kolb, chief executive of the Council of Fashion Designers of America (CFDA), says he sees room for digital and in-person shows.
But “there is real optimism, energy and enthusiasm about returning to live shows,” he added.
“There is, of course, nothing you can compare to a live show.”
In New York, whose parades precede those in London, Milan and Paris, there is no shortage of iconic sets, such as Tommy Hilfiger’s Apollo Theater show in 2019 or the Michael Kors Studio 54-themed event the same year.
Thursday evening, LaQuan Smith will present his collection atop the Empire State Building, closing a day including performances by Moschino, Sergio Hudson and Carolina Herrera.
On Tuesday, the founder of Collina Strada, Hillary Taymour, will confirm her eco-responsible approach with a show on a rooftop garden in Brooklyn.
“This is an important time for New York, and we are proud to support the city and the industry,” said Michael Kors.
“We are resilient,” added Steven Kolb. “And we are optimistic.”
– The Covid factor –
This year’s Fashion Week straddles the Metropolitan Museum of Art fashion show, a highlight of the city’s social calendar, slated for Monday.
This year’s Met Gala has a distinctly youthful imprint, hosted by singer Billie Eilish, actor Timothee Chalamet, poet Amanda Gorman and tennis star Naomi Osaka, none of whom are over 25.
But in a city that has been hit hard by Covid-19 – and again in recent days by historic flooding – the return to normal is slowly taking place.
Fashion Week organizers have announced a strict protocol: all guests and attendees must be vaccinated, masks are recommended – but not for models – and audience size is limited.
According to the CFDA, “a large percentage” of the 91 official events will be held outdoors, while some labels continue to rely on digital presentations.
And with travel to the United States still banned in many countries, “there will be a lot of our normal international guests (…) who won’t make it to New York,” Kolb told AFP.
But he insisted he is “not afraid the impact will not reach international audiences. It will just reach them” virtually.
– “Less routine” –
Even before the pandemic, the American fashion world faced major defections, with tent poles once like Ralph Lauren, Calvin Klein and Tommy Hilfiger dropping high-end lines or moving their shows elsewhere. New York had also lost designers like Pyer Moss, Rihanna and Victoria Beckham.
This time, the CFDA is touting the return of Thom Browne and Joseph Altuzarra, who had previously left New York for Paris.
The week starts fully on Tuesday with Christian Siriano and Collina Strada.
Also on the calendar, Libero-American stylist Telfar Clemens, whose vegan leather shopping bag caused a sensation, and Peter Do, the young designer who grew up on a small farm in Vietnam and is now participating in his first Fashion Week.
The week ends on Sunday with shows from big names Tory Burch, Oscar de la Renta and Tom Ford.
In the meantime, the pandemic, by at least temporarily reducing the focus on in-person shows, has left some designers with mixed feelings.
“I don’t think designers necessarily feel the pressure to show off every season, as some of them may have already felt,” said Cathleen Sheehan, professor at the Fashion Institute of Technology in New York City.
“It’s a huge relief for a lot of brands because shows are incredibly expensive.
“It’s less of an obligation and less of a routine. There is more freedom.”
