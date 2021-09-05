Fashion and celebrity photographer Raymund Isaac dies – Manila bulletin

Filipino photographer Raymund Isaac has died months after being hospitalized with COVID-19 in the United States.

Raymund isaac

In July of this year, Raymund traveled to Las Vegas with his partner and account manager Jayson Vicente in Las Vegas for a shoot at Ceasars Palace, where he also met actor Piolo Pascual. On the 24th of this month, the photographer was rushed to California Pacific Medical Center due to lack of oxygen.

The couple took to social media to ask for prayers and support. According to Jayson’s latest Facebook update, Raymund was stable but was still kept in the intensive care unit, incubated and sedated as his condition changed from time to time.

“I know he fights hard. We must all continue to fight with him through his prayers. He still needs all of us, ”Jayson posted.

Friends of the entertainment and fashion industry, such as designer Francis Libiran, actress Aiko Melendez, among others, have expressed their condolences on social media.

Known as “the first celebrity photographer,” Raymund began capturing editorial images of fashion and beauty. According to his website, he got nods for his fashion and beauty work in American Photo Magazine and worked with international brands Evian and De Beers. He is also an author who has helped celebrities Piolo and Judy Ann Santos with their books. Among his latest works, stars Kokoy de Santos and Elijah Canlas have recreated iconic movie posters from the American films “Pretty Woman” and “Top Gun” to promote the BL series “Gameboy”.





