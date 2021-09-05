Teen star’s girlfriend Cory’s mom Taylor almost slips out of her dress in new pic

TEEN Mom star Cory Wharton’s girlfriend Taylor Selfridge showed off a prominent cleavage and almost slipped out of her dress in a new pic.

The couple were previously believed to have separated.

Teen Mom star’s girlfriend Cory Wharton Taylor Selfridge showed off major cleavage in new photo Credit: Instagram / @ taylor.selfridge

5 The famous couple had previously been supposed to have separated Credit: Instagram

The 27-year-old took to Instagram to post the new snap, which has her posing in a teal dress with a slight opening under her breasts.

She captioned it: “Rare sighting of me.”

Fans were all about the photo, as they took to the comments section to respond, with one person writing: “You look gorgeous!”

Another added: “That color on you is everything,” as one of them sounded, “beautiful as always!”

Earlier this year, many fans speculated that Taylor and Cory, 30, may have split after noticing they were “oddly silent on social media.”

Taylor also failed to mention her boyfriend in a gift to a friend.

One fan wrote on Reddit at the time: “I have suspicions that Taylor and Cory have split up.

“Cory has been eerily silent on social media and Taylor shared this of her congratulating a friend on the birth of her daughter and no mention of Cory (or even Ryder) on the card.”

A second replied: “Omg you guys, we called him. How many months after Mila was born did we say they would go their separate ways?!?

However, Taylor put an end to the rumors when she wrote a affectionate comment on one of Cory’s photos.

The Teen mom 2 the star shared a photo of himself in a gray hoodie and beanie, and captioned it: “Has anyone ordered a French vanilla cappuccino.”

The mother of one of them was quick to respond, “I actually did.”

A HAPPY FAMILY

The couple – who met on Ex on the beach – are the parents of 1-year-old daughter Mila, while Cory is also the father of 4-year-old Ryder with an ex Cheyenne floyd.

Earlier this month, Taylor gave fans a tour of their new California home.

She showed off the neutral colored rug she chose for the living room, which matched her brown corner sofa and white walls.

Taylor also boasted of the bohemian-style cream-colored rug set under the dining room table.

The house has a ‘loft’ which the couple use as a playroom for step-sisters Mila and Cheyenne.

5 The couple were accused of being ‘strangely silent on social media’, before Taylor finally flirted with Cory under one of his photos Credit: Instagram

5 Cory and Taylor share 1 year old Mila Credit: Instagram @ taylor.selfridge

5 The Challenge star is also the father of 4-year-old Ryder with ex-Cheyenne Floyd Credit: Instagram / @cheynotshy

