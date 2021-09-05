2 dead, 2 injured in shooting at busy east Birmingham shopping center





Gunfire erupted on Saturday afternoon in a busy shopping center in east Birmingham, leaving two injured and two dead in one of the stores. Authorities identified one of the men killed late Saturday night as Reginald Curtis Crawford Jr. He was 26 years old. The name of the second deceased victim is withheld pending notification of the family. The shooting took place at 4:05 p.m. at Roebuck Plaza, near Parkway East, which was the scene of several shootings. When the shooting stopped, two men were dead inside the Superior For Men store. Birmingham Police spokesperson Officer Truman Fitzgerald said the incident started with an argument inside the men’s clothing store. Subsequently, the two homicide victims were pronounced dead at the scene and two other victims were taken to UAB hospital. The severity of their injuries was not immediately known. Fitzgerald said four suspects fled in a vehicle. An officer quickly attended the scene and was able to obtain a description of the suspect vehicle. A watch bulletin was issued and the vehicle was spotted almost immediately. Two men were killed and two others injured when gunshots rang out inside a Roebuck Plaza store on Saturday. Officers attempted to stop the vehicle, but the driver continued. A chase was launched and lasted several miles before the suspects were wrecked in a drainage ditch near Tarrant Huffman Road. Three suspects were taken into custody, but one fled on foot. A large perimeter has been set up near Linthicum Street in Tarrant. The police asked residents to take shelter there. At 11 p.m., the fourth suspect was still at large. Two men were killed and two others injured when gunfire erupted on Saturday, September 4, 2021 at Roebuck Plaza shopping center in east Birmingham. The mall was also the scene of shootings earlier this year and in 2020. Lazonathan Rhodes, 25, was killed and another person was injured on March 19 after a scuffle broke out in a store and took off. spread to the Roebuck Plazas parking lot where shots were fired. fired. In the incident on May 20, 2020, one person was shot dead but survived. A second person was injured by shards of glass. Unfortunately, we have had several incidents at this mall, ”Fitzgerald said. Our agents will remain vigilant to warn those who prey on people in our shopping centers. We were grateful to have officers around to detain individuals fairly quickly. The homicides are Birmingham’s 80th and 81st so far this year. Of these, 11 were found to be justifiable and are therefore not considered criminal. Across Jefferson County, there have been 134 murders, 81 of which were in Birmingham. Anyone with information is asked to call Birmingham Police at 205-254-1764 or Crime Stoppers at 205-254-7777.

