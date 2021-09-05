Alberta Ferretti hosts fashion event during Venice Film Festival – WWD

VENICE – Alberta Ferretti admitted to being a little tired of a way of doing business that places so much emphasis on industrializing fashion.

“I feel that now is the time to focus on creating pieces with a strong identity, which certainly meet current needs, but which at the same time can be relevant in a woman’s wardrobe for a long time,” said she said during an interview in the refined suite of a luxury hotel in Venice overlooking the Grand Canal.

The designer was in town for a special event that she organized on Saturday evening in collaboration with the Municipality of Venice as part of the celebrations for the 1600th anniversary of the founding of the city.

“When the city of Venice and the Musei Civici Foundation contacted me for this project, I felt incredibly honored and happy, because Venice is the most beautiful city I have ever seen in my life,” said Ferretti. “When you spend time here, you really get the feeling that your mind starts to get more imaginative and that imagination is the most important ingredient in creativity.”

Freeing herself from merchandising strategies and commercial imperatives, with this event – organized jointly with the Venice Film Festival – the designer succeeded in finding the ideal platform on which to stage her signature vision of femininity and elegance, this time in harmony with the frame, tinged with a touch of eccentricity.

Held at the prestigious Cà Rezzonico in Venice, a sumptuous palace that houses a museum dedicated to the history and art of the city from the 18th century, the event included a cocktail party held in the garden, followed by a performance of 26 unique outfits. .

Alberta ferretti

In 2017, Ferretti dedicated a collection to Venice and used some of the city’s most iconic symbols, including the winged lion of St. Mark, the black and white stripes traditionally printed on gondoliers’ t-shirts and renderings of city ​​postcards. But this time, she takes a more subtle approach to the Venetian inspiration.

“I didn’t want to create costumes, but beautiful, precious clothes that women can actually wear, of course not every day, but for special occasions,” said Ferretti, noting that although elements of Venice’s heritage were included in the collection – for example, she collaborated with the legendary Venetian textile manufacturer Rubelli for damask fabrics and used textiles inspired by Fortuny – she wanted to offer a modern take on the spirit of the city.

For example, while the designer avoided the exaggerated and baggy silhouettes of the famous Venice ball gowns, she retained the iconic elongated and flattering shapes of the evening gowns that helped build her reputation.

The enhancement of craftsmanship was one of the main concerns of the designer. “I think that today more than ever it is crucial to celebrate Italian craftsmanship, that it is one of our greatest and most precious treasures,” said Ferretti, who has enriched his creations. through a range of different techniques.

For example, in order to recreate the magical light effect of moonlight-struck lagoon water, she draped a Fortuny-inspired pleated fabric, creating suggestive wavy motion over a flowing dress. She also combined velvet and organza on a plunging V-neck dress, while lace matched pleated tulle on a metallic maxi dress with a feminine crisscross back detail. Fringes added charming movement to several pieces and feathers contributed to the dramatic elegance of a dress enriched with a cascade of ruffles. Draped capes crafted from opulent fabrics were layered over shimmering separations of crystals or laminated surfaces.

“I also wanted to introduce into the collection a touch of futurism with the glass jewelry that I created in Murano with an incredible artist, Massimiliano Schiavon,” said Ferretti, referring to a range of glass gorges, necklaces and bracelets. soufflé. Featuring organic shapes, they complemented the wet hairstyles that made the models look like enchanted creatures emerging from the Venetian lagoon.

Exhilarating the artistic ambiance of Venice, Ferretti closed the show with Anna Cleveland wearing a silver pleated dress on which an exquisite 3D filigree embroidery reproduced the famous hand-shaped sculptures by Italian artist Lorenzo Quinn stealing the show. at the Venice Arsenale.

With this powerful spectacle, the designer has managed to offer a great tribute to the city, but with her signature aesthetic. Even though over the years she has broadened her offering to offer a wide range of products, the collection has demonstrated Ferretti’s skill as an evening wear designer capable of translating her idea of ​​feminine beauty into dream creations. .

See also:

All about mothers: Chanel hosts a dinner at the Venice Film Festival

Ridley Scott will receive the Cartier Prize at the Venice Film Festival

American skater Cory Juneau wins bronze in Golden Goose sneakers at Tokyo Olympics