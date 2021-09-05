How to dress for a big occasion without buying anything new

With large-scale events returning to the calendars and people’s agendas quickly filling up with rescheduled weddings, your wallet can be seriously affected by the pressure to stock up on formal wear.

But as fashionistas increasingly encourage paying equal attention to durability and style, not to mention the cost of updating your wardrobe, how can you make the most of what you own? already while remaining fabulous?

Sarah Kate Byrne, one of the UK’s best-known stylists, who works with ITVs Racing presenter Francesca Cumani, shared her tips with Femail, revealing how to style what you already own to create a chic look. without spending a dime.

Ahead of Ladies’ Day at the Doncaster Races on September 9, she shared style secrets, such as how she dressed Francesca with a vintage bracelet made into a headband and clip earrings made into statement buttons. on a jacket.

ITVs Racing presenter Francesca Cumani wearing a vintage bracelet turned into a headband and clip-on earrings to her jacket to give her a new look without buying anything new

REUSE YOUR ACCESSORIES

Sarah Kate advises, however, that “earrings or a necklace can have a wow factor.”

However, getting creative in the way you wear cam jewelry really takes your look to a new level – think brooches worn in your hair.

“For Francesca, I use beautiful costume jewelry in unusual ways, like a headband made using a vintage bracelet by me and clip-on earrings added to the front of her jacket,” said Sarah Kate.

CHANNEL CREATOR SILHOUETTES

You don’t have to spend a lot on a designer outfit if you have a special occasion coming up, but rather get inspired by classic styles.

Trying to copy a contemporary designer look can be a bit too difficult, but you can’t go wrong channeling a timeless look, like the flowing skirts and small cinched waists made popular by Dior in the 1950s.

“For me, it’s not about trying to copy something creative, especially contemporary trends,” Sarah Kate said.

‘I prefer to look at archival looks and bring them up to date – a Dior New Look silhouette for example using a full skirt and fitted jacket, or a combination of blazers for a sexy androgynous YSL shape.

“You can elevate a look with nifty touches like changing buttons, embellishing with collars or cuffs, or adding a belt to change the shape. “

RECYCLE YOUR FAVORITES, NO MATTER WHAT AGE THEY ARE

We all know that a reliable old outfit that gives you confidence is a much better choice than a brand new, trendy outfit. If you feel uncomfortable or uncomfortable, this will happen to you.

And Sarah Kate agrees that a particular look doesn’t have to be tucked away in the back of the wardrobe, just because it’s a bit dated.

“Wear whatever makes you comfortable and you feel good, whether it’s an adult costume or a frivolous minidress,” she said.

“Style is personal and we shouldn’t be guided by brands pushing their new collections and sales programs.

“Think about how you can re-wear an old favorite by pairing it with a new helmet or a nifty accessory. “

Sarah Kate advised the upgrade

TURN A CLOTHING INTO SOMETHING NEW

The next time you think you don’t have anything to wear, take a look at what’s in your closet and your drawers and think about how you could wear it in a different way.

“I am passionate about reusing scarves, I fashion them into tops and belts all the time,” Sarah Kate said.

“Dresses can be made into tops if paired with the right skirt over it. One of my looks that went well was a super short floral mini dress that I layered with a shocking pink skirt down to the ankle.

“Belting loose jackets to give you a more structured look is another of my tips. “

Sarah Kate wears a mini dress layered under a maxi skirt to create a whole new look. She also advises buying second-hand clothes in solid colors, which won’t date as quickly as trendy prints.

CHOOSE SECOND-HAND CLOTHING IN SOLID COLORS

Naturally, the pieces you buy for a special occasion won’t look the same as your everyday wardrobe.

If you are going to go for something new, what is the best way to maximize your investment?

“Putting the quality of the fabric and the fit first and foremost because a well-made piece will last,” said Sarah Kate.

“Solid colors tend to be more versatile because they aren’t as obvious as a trendy print, for example. And cut – pick a silhouette that suits you if you want to wear it for years to come. ‘

BORROW ON PURCHASE

Embrace the idea of ​​borrowing from friends’ wardrobes for the ultimate in economy.

Or if you fancy trying out rental fashion which is a huge time, remember that you can achieve a head-to-toe look, so don’t forget about the accessories either.

Sarah Kate said: “Hurr, My Wardrobe HQ and The Bag Butler offer daily / weekly loans of wanted pieces for a fraction of the purchase cost and make fashion more circular with less waste.

“For me, a winning look usually has a terrific hat or headdress that highlights it and makes you stand out from the crowd.

“Choosing a hat can be intimidating, so check out hat rental companies like The Cotswold Hat Club, run by Rachel Hawkins.

“This hat rental company offers a premium collection of headwear where you can rent a piece of headwear, fascinators and headbands with the help of Rachel herself.”

The Cazoo St. Leger Festival in Doncaster is hosting one of the most prestigious racing weeks in British horse racing with Ladies Day taking place on September 9th. For more details on Cazoo St Leger Ladies Day and tickets visit www.doncaster-racecourse .co.uk