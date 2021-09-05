The strange September straw hat riot





Fashion fads come and go. But they rarely lead to violence. Rarer still, they trigger a riot.

Yet that’s exactly what happened exactly 99 years ago this month. It’s a story both hard to believe and almost totally forgotten: it’s the story of the Straw Hat Riot in New York City.

The early 1900s saw its share of stylistic innovations. For men, one involved a new type of summer headgear. It was a huge no-no for a man to be seen in public with his head uncovered at the time. One elder said, “Leaving home without a hat was as bad as going out naked. ” The sacred cow! The story is written by novelist, former television journalist and history buff, J. Mark Powell. Do you have a historical mystery to solve? A forgotten moment to remember? Send it to [email protected] See moreCollapse

A significant amount of body heat escapes through the scalp, which means that when the mercury rose in summer, it was trapped under the brim of a man’s hat. Before air conditioning, it was the last thing a man needed. The straw boater came to the rescue. It was lightweight, letting the dreaded heat easily escape and therefore was much cooler for the wearer. Because it was made from straw, it was also affordable for almost any budget. The boater quickly became fashionable, becoming so popular that many communities suddenly held an unofficial Straw Hat Day, a specific date on which it was socially acceptable for men to put their felt hats away for the summer. and take out the boaters. There was also another custom that was just as unofficial, but strictly observed: September 15 became the day of the felt hat. This was when men were supposed to return to wearing winter hats. A man wearing a boater from that day on was like someone wearing white after Labor Day – a serious misstep. Men observed this tradition as if it were a religious commandment. In the early 1920s, a new twist began to develop. Teenage males considered the season open to anyone caught wearing a boater on felt hat day. At first they laughed at and ridiculed the hapless fashionable offender. It turned into hitting the offending hat in the head with a stick. Things only got worse from there. In September 1922, the boys began to roam the streets of New York in gangs. For some reason lost in history, the children attacked the boaters on September 13 of the same year, two days ahead of schedule. They began by stomping on the straw hats worn by factory workers in the Mulberry Bend neighborhood of Lower Manhattan. Then they moved to the waterfront. But the beefy dockers fought back, and soon a full-scale brawl was underway. It spilled onto the Manhattan Bridge and stopped traffic. The police were called and finally restored order. Until tonight. Teenage gang members carrying sticks with nails set out to find any man sporting a boater. Some 1,000 people invaded Amsterdam Avenue, tearing hats left and right and beating anyone who resisted. The situation dissolved into chaos. But there were also moments of comedy. When a youngster tried to grab the hat of acting detective Brundizo, he took the boy on foot. Police officer Sigmund Cohn attempted to arrest him, after which Brundizo arrested Cohn for “interfering with an officer in the performance of his duties.” (Cohn later convinced the judge that he didn’t know the man was a police brother until Brandizo raised his gun.) The police started rounding up the boys. The victims themselves detained three rioters to hand them over to the authorities. In total, around ten young people were arrested. Seven other people were taken into custody and when it was found that they were under 15, their parents were called to bring justice. But it was not a question of laughing. Many people were injured, some requiring hospitalization. In another wave of hat-related violence in 1924, a boater was even beaten to death. What prompted children to go medieval on straw boats? The class distinction was partly to blame. Many rioters were poor, and the boater was strongly identified with successful young stockbrokers, a symbol of all the nouveau riche of the emerging Roaring Twenties. Fashion has won the boaters, and fashion has finally won. By 1930 they were out of date, replaced by the more elegant Panama hat for men’s summer clothing. The bizarre violence disappeared with them too. Surviving Boaters are now treasured collectibles. But if you have one, you might want to keep it in the closet after the 15th. You cannot be too safe.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.myjournalcourier.com/insider/article/Holy-cow-History-September-s-strange-straw-16433382.php The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos