How NRI musicians use fashion to pay homage to their roots

In the clip of the bilingual rap song Neeye Oli, which was released in early July on the Maajjas YouTube channel supported by AR Rahman, which stands out, besides the incredible rap voices of creator Shan Vincent de Paul (SVDP) and Navz-47, is all the rage. The song has Paul playing with a range of head accessories, including silk scarves, bandanas, and a jewel-encrusted face mask that appears to be the perfect post-pandemic fashion staple.

The song’s credits mention stylists, Zola Zee and Kyle Gervacy, in advance, rather unusual until you read the concept note of the videos, which is why SVDP chose to team up with Zee, their stylist. staff, and Gervacy, a Toronto, Canada based Creator of St Lucian, for this second single from his third album, Made In Jaffna, released on September 3rd.

SVDP creates a fantasy sci-fi world animated by fashion. The sartorial splendor of the video represents the diversity of Toronto as the three showcase their respective Tamil, Jamaican and St. Lucian cultures, respectively to create a broader vision of what their Toronto looks like, the note reads. . I wanted the aesthetic of this video to represent me and my collaborators, and fashion was that catalyst. Here, Toronto meets Tamil Eelam. It’s a place where couture meets the ancient past, avant-garde intersects with traditional dresses, says Paul, who is best known in India for his Mrithangam Raps series.

I’ve never done a clip like this. We had stylists on set. We had bikers on the set. I even had a snake in my hand! It was an incredible experience, says Navz-47 aka Naveeni Athanasious Philip. Fashion plays a big role when making a music video because you have to attract the audience. What you wear and how you play in front of the camera makes a huge difference than your voice, explains the Tamil-Canadian artist.

When it came to grabbing attention, rapper and music producer Pavan Mukhi certainly cracked the code when he went for an all-blue Avatar-esque look for his solo release as PAV4N after a concert by 17 years old under the old hip hop and dubstep act foreign beggars. You have to grab someone’s attention from the first second, he says. Like the others, he survived his share of social media trolling.

Mukhi defines her bold blue look as a visual representation of the fusion of music, fashion and art. Quoting musicians like FKA Twigs, he notes: There are certain hip hop artists who have taken musical creation to another level. So it’s not just about music now, but also cinematography, dance choreography, fashion …

For musicians in the South Asian diaspora, becoming fashionable in the pursuit of music involves taking into account clothing, makeup, and stylistic sensibilities to paint visual imagery to normalize the actual appearance of South Asians. , distinct from Bollywood interpretations. It is, as the title of a song by Indian-born rapper Raja Kumari says, a lot of rap in bindis and bracelets. For Paul, it is about showing people an image that is not shown in the media. The Tamil experience of Eelam is always presented through the prism of oppression and suffering and I want to show people our glory and our innovation, a futuristic and forward thinking world. There is a revival of South Asia and I want people to sit down and notice us.

While Mukhis’ blue avatar also represents his spiritual philosophy, he uses it to make multiple statements. The tattoos I paint on my face (for each video) allow me to collaborate with different artists. And the makeup and gold jewelry I wear also allow me to represent the art of drag.

Navz-47 wears the pottu in most music videos, the motivation coming from his memories as a 12-year-old who had recently immigrated to Canada. At the time, I was bullied because I wore the pottu, because I ate with my hands and spoke my language. And so today, as a musician placed right in the middle of Western and Tamil culture, I want to influence the younger generation and show them that being Tamil is cool, she said.

In early February, singer-songwriter Anna Katharina Valayil, nicknamed Tribemama Marykali, released the single Bless Ya Heels. Directed by Lendrick Kumar, the music video for the afro-pop song showed Valayil and his friends having fun, decked out in Banarasi saris and traditional Keralas kasavu gold jewelry.

Inspiration, she says, came from her multicultural background, she grew up in India, Nigeria and Australia and the need to assert her Malayali identity. I am a third culture child born in India and raised elsewhere. While studying in Australia, Koreans said I was Sri Lankan and North Indians called me Madrasi. My ethnicity was so invisible, I was forgotten. I almost felt like my bloodline had ceased to exist, so when I was planning on doing Bless Ya Heels, I was sure I was going to show that I am a Malayali. What I tried to do with my song is educate people about who I am, who my people are, how we dress, how we eat and how beautiful we are, musician Kottayam explains. , based in Kerala.

Mahalakshmi Prabhakaran is a journalist based in Bengaluru.

