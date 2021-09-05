Amy Duggar shows off her fit legs in tiny shorts with hubby Dillon as the star challenges strict family dress code

AMY Duggar showed off her tight-fitting legs in tiny shorts with her husband, Dillon King, as the reality TV star challenged her strict family dress code.

Amy, 34 years old. announced the location of its new clothing store onInstagram.

In the post, the large empty space had the overhead light on and the windows showed the garden to the rear.

TheCounting Onalum thanked her husband, Dillon King, “for always dreaming with me”.

She wrote: “I couldn’t do it without you!”

Amy was wearing a red top and gray shorts, which teased her bare legs, while her man had his cap turned on inside out and wore a gray T-shirt with shorts.

The former reality TV star shares her 1-year-old son Daxton with Dillon.

Counting On Patriarch Jim Bob Duggar, 55, and Matriarch Michelle Duggar, 54, followed the strict rules of their Christian way of life.

The Duggar family observed a strict dress code that allowed women to dress modestly and wear only skirts or long dresses.

One of those inflexible rules is not to allow women to show their legs or dress in revealing ways.

Amy was also seen in athletic shorts, a strapless top and jeans while defying the strict family dress code.

In August, the TLC star wore cropped shorts and a plunging top in a cute nod to her late grandmother Mary.

In the photo, Amy and Mary waved paintbrushes as they posed inside what looked like a garage sale.

The former TV star wrote: “We were always painting, changing something, looking for ‘junk’.

“I treasure this photo so much.”

Mary – who was Amy’s uncle and Jim Bob’s mother – had died in a tragic drowning accident in June 2019 at the age of 78.

JOSH ARRESTED

Meanwhile, Amy’s disgraced cousin Josh, 33, was arrested in April and later released on bail after being caught in the act of “possessing 65 images of child pornography.”

Despite his release, his movements are limited and cannot leave Benton, Washington and Madison counties in Arkansas without court permission.

Josh faces up to 20 years in prison if convicted.

COUNTING COMPLETED

After his arrest, The Sun revealed that the TLC show was canceled after about six years.

A source told The Sun: “The decision was made by TLC earlier this week to cancel the show.

“The family were notified by phone shortly thereafter and it’s still very quiet, shh. The petition from those who boycotted Counting On was hard to ignore, and the sponsors were very concerned after Josh’s arrest.

