Fashion
Amy Duggar shows off her fit legs in tiny shorts with hubby Dillon as the star challenges strict family dress code
AMY Duggar showed off her tight-fitting legs in tiny shorts with her husband, Dillon King, as the reality TV star challenged her strict family dress code.
Amy, 34 years old. announced the location of its new clothing store onInstagram.
In the post, the large empty space had the overhead light on and the windows showed the garden to the rear.
TheCounting Onalum thanked her husband, Dillon King, “for always dreaming with me”.
She wrote: “I couldn’t do it without you!”
Amy was wearing a red top and gray shorts, which teased her bare legs, while her man had his cap turned on inside out and wore a gray T-shirt with shorts.
The former reality TV star shares her 1-year-old son Daxton with Dillon.
Counting On Patriarch Jim Bob Duggar, 55, and Matriarch Michelle Duggar, 54, followed the strict rules of their Christian way of life.
The Duggar family observed a strict dress code that allowed women to dress modestly and wear only skirts or long dresses.
One of those inflexible rules is not to allow women to show their legs or dress in revealing ways.
Amy was also seen in athletic shorts, a strapless top and jeans while defying the strict family dress code.
In August, the TLC star wore cropped shorts and a plunging top in a cute nod to her late grandmother Mary.
In the photo, Amy and Mary waved paintbrushes as they posed inside what looked like a garage sale.
The former TV star wrote: “We were always painting, changing something, looking for ‘junk’.
“I treasure this photo so much.”
Mary – who was Amy’s uncle and Jim Bob’s mother – had died in a tragic drowning accident in June 2019 at the age of 78.
JOSH ARRESTED
Meanwhile, Amy’s disgraced cousin Josh, 33, was arrested in April and later released on bail after being caught in the act of “possessing 65 images of child pornography.”
Despite his release, his movements are limited and cannot leave Benton, Washington and Madison counties in Arkansas without court permission.
Josh faces up to 20 years in prison if convicted.
COUNTING COMPLETED
After his arrest, The Sun revealed that the TLC show was canceled after about six years.
A source told The Sun: “The decision was made by TLC earlier this week to cancel the show.
“The family were notified by phone shortly thereafter and it’s still very quiet, shh. The petition from those who boycotted Counting On was hard to ignore, and the sponsors were very concerned after Josh’s arrest.
We pay for your stories!
Do you have a story for the US Sun team?
Sources
2/ https://www.the-sun.com/entertainment/3602927/amy-duggar-shows-off-legs-tiny-shorts-husband-dillon/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]