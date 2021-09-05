Strange as it may sound, the dress is no longer a “women’s fashion item”

Long considered the quintessential feminine piece, the dress could become the emblem of a fashion movement that is no longer defined by gender, a trend, or even a social phenomenon, which has been gaining ground for several months or even a few years.

More and more brands are offering models for everyone. The latest is none other than the designer Catherine Hahn who, with the Hesher World brand, puts unisex dresses in the spotlight.

If the dress is still far from becoming the flagship piece of the male wardrobe, it is clear that it is gradually becoming a mixed piece, unisex or non-gender, as desired, and could even become a symbol of the end. of an era for the fashion industry, in which men and women are differentiated by their clothes.

In magazines, parades and stores of certain luxury brands, the dress is no longer the preserve of women. And the phenomenon has only just begun …

Dresses for everyone

Hahn, to whom we owe most of the outfits of the American artist Post Malone, has just launched his line of dresses for men, as revealed Vogue.

In fact, to be more precise, it is a range of dresses for everyone, even if the brand puts male models in the foreground on its official website and on its Instagram account.

For the moment, only one model is available, in a yellow checked version, in two sizes, decorated with buttons in the shape of smileys.

This is far from Hahn’s first stab in unisex fashion. The stylist has tapped into women’s wardrobes several times to dress some of her clients, including Post Malone, who recently appeared in a kilt, as well as a floral-print dress at a live concert paying tribute to Nirvana. .

It’s not exactly new or innovative, but it is a trend that is steadily advancing in the fashion industry.

The influence of Harry Styles and Gucci

Among the brands that aren’t afraid to shake things up are Balenciaga and Gucci, both among Gen Z favorites, and indeed this generation is undoubtedly one of the first to reject notions of gender. in large scale.

These two luxury houses are releasing new projects and mixed collections that blur the boundaries between genres.

The Italian house went even further with one of its ambassadors, Harry Styles, who posed in a Gucci dress on the cover of the legendary Vogue magazine in order to dispel certain prejudices.

An initiative that has aroused some criticism on social networks, but above all effusive praise and thanks around the world.

And before the British singer pulled on the dress, other celebrities also took the plunge and swapped their pants for a skirt or dress, whether in town or on the red carpet.

One such example is Jared Leto, also very close to the House of Gucci, who often chooses to wear skirts, dresses or dizzying heels at public events. He is not the only one. Billy Porter, Marc Jacobs and Vin Diesel are also supporters. AFP Relaxnews