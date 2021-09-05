Here’s why tallest man alive reached three feet above average height





ALTON, Ill. – Nicknamed "The Gentle Giant", the tallest man alive in history was 3 feet 2 inches taller than the average man. Robert Pershing Wadlow was born in Alton, Illinois, in February 1918. He was 8 feet 11 inches tall, weighed 490 pounds and was 37, according to an online article from Alton Museum of History and Art. The article states that Wadlow's increase in height was caused by his overactive pituitary gland, "which produced much higher than normal levels of growth hormone."

“Medical science today can compensate for such problems – but in the 1920s there was no therapy available.” He was the oldest of five children of Addie and Harold Wadlow, all of middle height and weight. At birth, Wadlow was of average height, weighing 8 pounds 6 ounces. It wasn’t until he was six months old that he started to grow exponentially. At six months he weighed 30 pounds and at 18 months he weighed 62 pounds. By the time Wadlow was eight, he had reached a height of 6 feet 2 inches and weighed 195 pounds, according to the online article. At 13, he was the tallest scout at 7ft 4in. He later became a member of DeMolay and the Masons. Some of his other hobbies were collecting stamps and photography. By the time Wadlow turned 18, he was 8 feet 4 inches tall. It was then that he became the new defending champion as the tallest man. The record was once held by an Irishman who died in 1877. “Her clothes required three times the normal amount of fabric, and her size 37 shoes cost $ 100.00 a pair (a lot of money in the 1930s),” according to the online article. His shoes were eventually provided free of charge by the International Shoe Company. Growing up, Wadlow was generally healthy, with the exception of his feet. “He had little sensation in his feet and felt no irritation until blisters formed,” the article said online. In July 1940, he died of an infectious blister. He was 22 years old. Wadlow’s coffin weighed 1,000 pounds, which required around 12 porters and eight other men to transport. All of Alton’s businesses have closed for his funeral where more than 40,000 people have signed his guestbook, according to the online article. “He is remembered as a calm young man who overcame a unique handicap and who was an inspiration to all who knew him,” the article reads. A statue of Wadlow can be seen on the campus of Southern Illinois University School of Dental Medicine. For more facts and other information about Wadlow, visit the website of the Alton Museum of History and Art.



