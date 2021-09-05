Ted Bakers’ actions have fallen out of fashion. Can they organize a recovery?





Most analysts are also in favor of the company. Shore Capital’s Eleonora Dani told Questor: Ted Baker didn’t have it easy during the pandemic, his downtown and transportation hub stores were in the wrong places, and his products are geared towards clothing from ceremony and special occasions. You’re not going to buy shoes or a travel bag during a lockdown and these are Ted Bakers’ strongest categories. Superdrys casual wear and Jouless country wear were more appropriate in this era. But she says the Ted Baker brand is stronger than Superdrys. I spend a lot of time looking at fashion on social media and it feels like I have a very distinctive brand. If the new Creative Director manages to push it forward while retaining its essence, he is already re-energizing the product line, especially in women’s fashion, it will be even stronger. And eventually, things will get back to normal: weddings will return and people will spend the accumulated savings on treating themselves to a new outfit to go back to the office, let’s say. It won’t happen overnight, but it does give management time to relaunch the business. Ms Dani, who owns some stocks herself, adds: The stock price will respond positively to any improvement in trading. [an update is due on Tuesday] but this history of recovery could take several years. Thorne agrees. We are convinced that the strategy is the right one and that it is working, but it is only the beginning, he says. It’s a company with huge opportunities, it has the global brand recognition of a Hugo Boss, let’s say, but nowhere near the revenue of Hugo Boss. If Ted Baker can execute his strategy successfully, the Questors believe there is a possibility that stocks could double or triple in the next two or three years. Quaestor says: buy Symbol: TED Closing price: 153.9p Read the Quaestor’s latest column ontelegraph.co.ukevery Sunday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday from 5 a.m. Read the Quaestors investment rules before following our advice.

