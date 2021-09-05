Fashion tour of the Venice Film Festival 2021





When I say NEXT-LEVEL LOOKS. Thus, the 2021 Venice Film Festival started * this week and the Y’ALL celebrities came in with looks that were positively NEXT LEVEL. CW

* The festival runs from September 1 to 11! So with that in mind, here are 21 of the best looks to grace the red carpet (so far): 1. Zendaya to Balmain Elisabetta A. Villa / Getty Images

Elisabetta A. Villa / Getty Images

2. Dakota Johnson in Gucci Stefania D’alessandro / Getty Images

Alessandra Benedetti – Corbis / Corbis via Getty Images

3. Zoe Saldana in Dolce & Gabbana Daniele Venturelli / WireImage

Mondadori Wallet / Mondadori Wallet via Getty Images

4. Jake Gyllenhaal in Valentino Mondadori Wallet / Mondadori Wallet via Getty Images

Mondadori Wallet / Mondadori Wallet via Getty Images

5. Kristen Stewart in Chanel Mondadori Wallet / Mondadori Wallet via Getty Images

Mondadori Wallet / Mondadori Wallet via Getty Images

6. Anya Taylor-Joy in Dior Stéphane Cardinale – Corbis / Corbis via Getty Images

Stéphane Cardinale – Corbis / Corbis via Getty Images

7. Penlope Cruz in Chanel Dominique Charriau / WireImage

Dominique Charriau / WireImage

8. Cynthia Erivo in Valentino Vittorio Zunino Celotto / Getty Images

Vittorio Zunino Celotto / Getty Images

9. Timothée Chalamet in Haider Ackermann Elisabetta A. Villa / Getty Images

Elisabetta A. Villa / Getty Images

ten. Olivia Colman in Armani Daniele Venturelli / WireImage

Vittorio Zunino Celotto / Getty Images

11. Jessica Chastain in Versace Dominique Charriau / WireImage

Stéphane Cardinale – Corbis / Corbis via Getty Images

12. Barbara Palvin in Armani Vittorio Zunino Celotto / Getty Images

Pascal Le Segretain / Getty Images

13. Oscar Isaac in Prada Dominique Charriau / WireImage

Dominique Charriau / WireImage

14. Helen Mirren in Dolce & Gabbana Stefania D’alessandro / Getty Images

Stefania D’alessandro / Getty Images

15. Tiffany Haddish in Christian Siriano Mondadori Wallet / Mondadori Wallet via Getty Images

Barcroft Media / Barcroft Media via Getty Images

16. Mariacarla Boscono in Jean Paul Gaultier Stefania D’alessandro / Getty Images

Pascal Le Segretain / Getty Images

17. Maggie Gyllenhaal in Prada Mondadori Wallet / Mondadori Wallet via Getty Images

Mondadori Wallet / Mondadori Wallet via Getty Images

18. Bianca Balti in Dolce & Gabbana Mondadori Wallet / Mondadori Wallet via Getty Images

Stefania D’alessandro / Getty Images

19. Sharon Duncan-Brewster in Etro Daniele Venturelli / WireImage

Stéphane Cardinale – Corbis / Corbis via Getty Images

20. Kirsten Dunst in Armani Stefania D’alessandro / Getty Images

Stéphane Cardinale – Corbis / Corbis via Getty Images

21. And finally: Adriana Lima in Etro Stéphane Cardinale – Corbis / Corbis via Getty Images

Vittorio Zunino Celotto / Getty Images

And There you go! Which look from the Venice Film Festival 2021 is your favorite (you know, so far)? Share in the comments below! Daily BuzzFeed Keep up to date with the latest daily buzz with the BuzzFeed Daily newsletter!

