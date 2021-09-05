Dress to protect yourself from harmful UV rays – Reading Eagle





Protecting your skin from ultraviolet rays is a great practice to keep your skin healthy and prevent skin cancer from developing. Besides lathering the skin with sunscreens, try dressing it for a change! Hats and sleeves can protect the skin from harmful UV rays and prevent skin cancer. Clothing fabrics help block the skin from UV rays. Some clothing fabrics have an ultraviolet protection factor (UPF). The UPF indicates the amount of UV radiation that a fabric allows to reach your skin. A tissue must have a UPF of 30 to be eligible for The Skin Cancer Foundations Seal of Recommendation. A UPF of 30 to 49 offers very good protection, while a UPF 50+ is considered excellent. There are several reasons why clothing is considered safe for the sun. Color, construction, content and fit can determine how effective your clothing is at blocking UV rays. The colors of the fabric of our clothes can help prevent UV rays from reaching the skin by absorbing the rays instead of allowing them to penetrate. Bright or dark colors are the best colors to choose when wearing clothes outside. Fabrics with dense fabric, such as denim, canvas, wool, or man-made fibers, may be more protective than other garments made from sheer, thin, or loosely woven fabric. (Pro tip: If you can see your skin through clothing, UV rays are likely to easily penetrate the fabric and reach your skin.) The content of the fabric makes a difference in protection against UV rays. Fabrics like shiny polyesters and satin silks can be increasingly protective because they reflect radiation. Unbleached cotton contains natural lignins which act as UV absorbers. When wearing clothes, loose clothing is preferable. Tight clothing can stretch and decrease the level of protection as the fibers move away from each other and allow more UV light to pass through the skin. In addition to wearing clothing, hats can be an added benefit to help protect the skin from UV rays. Wide-brimmed hats that go around the full circumference of the hat are great for protecting the face, neck, eyes and ears. Baseball caps and visors protect the face but do not protect the neck and ears. You can spend time in the sun without affecting your health or style by wearing sun protective clothing and hats as part of a comprehensive sun protection regimen. Brands like Coolibar, Solbari, REI, Free Fly Apparel and Solumbra are ideal for purchasing SPF 50+ sun protection clothing. To help you choose your sun-safe products, look for The Skin Cancer Foundations seal of recommendation on the label. At the end of summer, it is important to continue to protect your skin from the sun. If you’ve had skin cancer, pre-cancers, atypical moles, or haven’t been screened for skin cancer, go to your local dermatology partners for skin cancer screening . Getting skin cancer at an early stage, when it’s easiest to treat, can make all the difference in what treatment plan your dermatologist recommends. Dermatology Partners has 22 locations throughout Pennsylvania and Delaware. Our dermatologists are experts in the treatment of a full spectrum of skin, hair and nail diseases, and specialize in the detection and treatment of skin cancer. To schedule an appointment that includes your annual skin cancer screening, contact (888) 895-3376. Visit our website www.dermpartners.com to find the location closest to you.

