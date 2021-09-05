Invani men’s bib shorts test

As I unwrapped the shorts and read a welcome letter from company founder Ed, I was immediately struck by the style of the shorts. Of course, they’re not much different from other black shorts, but you can tell at first touch that the fabric – 78% of which is nylon and the remaining 22% is elastane – has been handpicked, chosen for its elasticity and his desire to hug. the horseman.

The suspenders and leg bottoms are also made from Italian fabric, and the latter – which are 5cm tall – are simple in design with the bold and funky white Invanis logo spanning the side.

Regardless of the quality of the fabric, a pair of bib shorts ultimately depends on the quality of the chamois, and Invani is not naive about this. With that in mind, they purchased their chamois from Elastic Interface, a supplier who impressed Weekly Cycling over the years when paired with other shorts.

The chamois has multiple density foams that provide comfort and, they say, help promote blood circulation.

I opted for a small man version, measuring 90cm at the hips and 44cm at the thigh. I chose the black color scheme, but the navy option also seems a smart option.

Invani men’s bib shorts: the ride

(Image credit: Avenir)

I had two desires that I wanted to fulfill when I got my hands on this bib shorts: First, as a bike guide, I needed a bib shorts that was comfortable for long riding. days in the saddle and almost no day off. Second, given that I would test them first in the intense Spanish summer sun of Andalusia and then in Greece, they had to react well to the heat and not let me bathe in my own pool of sweat.

I was a little disheartened that there isn’t a UPF50 + rating with the shorts, but then these shorts aren’t specially designed to be worn only in warmer climates. To my delight, I never had any problems with the engraving.

It took me a few turns to really settle into the bib shorts because the elasticity was low and untrustworthy, but within days the shorts had stretched appropriately to my body shape and soon I marveled at how the straps on the shorts had apparently completely transformed and now I was able to stretch them significantly before returning to my figure without being too loose.

Being black, any white and salty residue could show up easily, but this is an event that never happened. Considering I rode in temperatures approaching 40 degrees on some days, this is a truly impressive feat.

Sometimes I have found that the bib shorts lacked high end breathability and had to move slightly to keep the fabric from digging into me, but it has to be said that this only happened. a few times and for a few minutes. More probably the consequence of a stoppage of the bakery than of a material weakness.

The shorts obviously wick moisture and sweat expertly, and even after jumping into the sea after long rides while wearing the bib shorts, I was impressed with how quickly they dry.

The padding was never uneven and I was able to maintain the same position throughout the ride without ever suffering from back pain.

(Image credit: Avenir)

Invani men’s bib shorts: value and conclusions

Being someone who is constantly on the move, I share Invanis’ philosophy of reducing the amount of clothing you need, and I was very impressed with these fitted and stylish bib shorts.

At just £ 95, they’re at a price most can afford, and knowing they’re durable, the price seems like a bit of a bargain.

I couldn’t test them in colder or wetter conditions, but they became my go-to selection on guiding days that last all morning and early afternoon in the sweltering summer heat. . Plus, the sleek fit and groovy logo add the premium element we all secretly crave.

List Price: £ 95 with worldwide shipping

Sizes: S-XL

Colors: Black and navy